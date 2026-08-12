The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security outlined the requirements foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a residency permit

Foreign workers must complete all residency issuance procedures within 60 days of entering the UAE or face overstay fines

Sponsors recruiting domestic workers are required to pay a fee of AED 5,000 per year of residency issuance

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has published a detailed list of conditions that foreign workers must meet to successfully obtain a residency permit linked to an Emirates ID card.

The authority confirmed that the residency permit service applies to foreign nationals employed by government, private, or free zone entities, as well as domestic workers sponsored by either UAE nationals or foreign residents.

UAE lists 3 conditions foreign workers must meet to apply for residency permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Key requirements for UAE residency

1. Passport validity

Among the primary conditions, applicants must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months at the time of application.

2. Registration route

Workers under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation are required to process their applications through the official Work Bundle, while domestic workers must go through the Domestic Workers Package.

3. Deadline for application

A critical deadline applies to all applicants: foreign nationals have exactly 60 days from the date of their entry into the UAE to finalise residency procedures. Anyone who fails to complete the process within that window will be liable for delay fines, and those who remain in the country beyond the 60-day period without completing their permit face additional overstay fines.

Change of status and domestic worker fees

For individuals who need to switch residency status without leaving the country, a Change of Status request must be submitted and costs AED 500. This option is available after cancelling a previous residency permit and upon the issuance of a new visa, or where existing violations need to be resolved before new residency procedures can proceed.

Sponsors or employers who recruit domestic workers face a separate financial obligation. A fee of AED 5,000 is charged per year of residency issuance, collected directly from the sponsor or employer at the time of processing.

The conditions are intended to ensure that all foreign workers in the UAE are properly documented within a defined timeframe, with clear financial consequences for non-compliance.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng