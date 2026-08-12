Opposition leader Timi Frank called on security agencies to arrest Senator Francis Fadahunsi over remarks made ahead of the Osun governorship election

A video circulating online shows Fadahunsi allegedly urging supporters to attack Accord Party members in Ilesa, sparking outrage

Frank also appealed to the US, UK, and EU to monitor the Osun election and consider visa restrictions against politicians undermining democracy

Opposition figure and former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has called for the immediate arrest and suspension of Senator Francis Fadahunsi, accusing him of making remarks that could inflame violence ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

Frank issued the demand in a statement on Wednesday, August 12, urging the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to act without delay, regardless of Fadahunsi's status as a serving senator.

Timi Frank called for Senator Francis Fadahunsi's arrest ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

What Fadahunsi Allegedly Said

A video circulating online shows the senator speaking in Yoruba, apparently accusing Accord Party members of attacking APC members and reportedly urging his audience to retaliate against Accord Party supporters in Ilesa.

Frank described the comments as reckless and dangerous to Nigeria's democratic process.

"I condemn the comment of Senator Francis Fadahunsi strongly and call on the security agencies to immediately act, despite his position, to arrest the senator with all urgency," Frank said.

He also called on the Senate to move against Fadahunsi, arguing that lawmakers who make statements capable of threatening public peace during elections should face institutional consequences.

"The Senate must immediately suspend such a senator who can make such unguarded statements. We want to see action taken as an example to every person involved in election violence," he added.

Frank Alleges Double Standard in Government's Response

Frank drew a comparison between how the government has handled Fadahunsi's alleged comments and the detention of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai over his own statements, arguing the contrast revealed a selective approach to political accountability.

"If such a statement had been made by an opposition senator or anybody in the opposition, the person would have been in prison by now," he said.

Frank, who serves as ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, went further by calling on the international community to pay close attention to events surrounding the Osun election.

He specifically addressed the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, urging them to consider visa restrictions against Nigerian politicians whose conduct threatens democratic norms.

"I call on the US government, President Donald Trump, the UK, EU and the entire international community not to remain quiet over such an incendiary statement coming from a serving senator in Nigeria," Frank said.

He warned that should any violence occur in Osun State during or after the election, Fadahunsi and the ruling party must be held to account. Frank also urged security agencies to remain neutral and avoid targeting opposition members across political parties.

He called on Osun residents to vote without fear and to protect their votes, stressing that the outcome of the election would carry implications for the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Osun police summon Senator Fadahunsi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Osun State Police Command has summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the Senate, following a viral video in which he appeared to threaten members of the Accord Party days before the state's governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi confirmed on Wednesday, August 13, that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Samuel Etaifo, had formally summoned the senator

Source: Legit.ng