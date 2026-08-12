Davido throws down N1 billion challenge to Afrobeats heavyweights

Davido threw down a $1 million challenge to any Nigerian artiste willing to go hit-for-hit with him

The Afrobeats star made the bold claim during a livestream session with popular streamer Davrel

No fellow artiste has stepped forward to accept the challenge as of the time of this report

Davido is putting serious money where his mouth is. The Afrobeats heavyweight has declared himself the undisputed hitmaker of Nigerian music and is willing to stake $1 million to prove it.

David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, made the bold claim during a recent livestream with streamer Davrel, challenging any Nigerian artiste to go toe-to-toe with him in a battle of hits.

Davido dares Afrobeats stars to match what he claims nobody else can do. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

"I will put $1 million cash on the table. Nobody has more hits than me," the Omo Baba Olowo crooner said during the session.

Davido's Place Among Afrobeats Giants

The singer's confidence is not without foundation. Davido has spent well over a decade at the top of Nigerian music, building a catalogue that rivals those of his closest peers, including Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Tekno and Runtown. His string of chart-topping records stretches back to his early career and has continued with consistent releases over the years.

However, throwing out a challenge of this magnitude is a different matter entirely, and so far, none of his contemporaries has publicly risen to it.

Davido bets N1 billion that no Afrobeats star can do what he does. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

A Familiar Challenge in Nigerian Music

This is not the first time a Nigerian superstar has issued a hit-for-hit dare. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Burna Boy put out a similar challenge to his colleagues. Only one artiste took the bait: former Mavin Records signee Reekado Banks.

However, Burna Boy swiftly shut the door, reportedly dismissing Banks as not "a worthy challenger."

Watch the viral video of Davido placing the bet:

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng