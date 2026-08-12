These celebrities went back to school despite already enjoying fame and financial success

Some earned degrees years after becoming stars, while others pursued postgraduate and professional qualifications

Their stories prove that education remains important regardless of age, status or career achievements

In the entertainment industry, fame often comes with packed schedules, endorsement deals and constant public attention. For many celebrities, achieving success can make further education seem unnecessary.

However, some Nigerian stars have chosen a different path. Despite already becoming household names, they returned to lecture halls, sat for examinations and pursued degrees or professional qualifications.

Davido, DJ Cuppy, Kanayo O. Kanayo are some celebrities that went back to school. Credit: Davido/Kanayo Kanayo/Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

Their decisions not only inspired fans but also challenged the belief that education and celebrity lifestyles cannot coexist.

Legit.ng highlights six Nigerian celebrities who returned to school after finding fame.

1. Davido turns to Babcock for degree

Before becoming one of Africa's biggest music stars, Davido briefly attended Oakwood University in the United States. However, his growing passion for music led him to leave school and focus on his career.

Davido graduated from Babcock in 2015. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

As his fame skyrocketed, the singer later returned to academics and enrolled at Babcock University, where he studied Music. Balancing lectures with international tours and recording sessions was not easy, but Davido remained committed to completing his education.

He eventually graduated from the institution in 2015, earning praise from fans and colleagues.

2. DJ Cuppy gets another degree at Oxford

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's most academically accomplished celebrities.

After establishing herself as a successful disc jockey, philanthropist, and media personality, Cuppy continued pursuing higher education.

DJ Cuppy earned a Master's degree from New York University and later completed another Master's degree in African Studies at Oxford University in 2023. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

She earned a Master's degree from New York University and later completed another Master's degree in African Studies at Oxford University in 2023.

She subsequently announced plans to pursue yet another degree, drawing admiration from fans who applauded her commitment to learning.

3. Kanayo O. Kanayo turns a lawyer

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo shocked many fans when he decided to pursue a career in law after decades in the movie industry.

Already regarded as one of the most respected actors in Nigeria, Kanayo returned to school and obtained a Law degree from the University of Abuja.

Kanayo returned to school and obtained a Law degree from the University of Abuja. Photos: Kanayo O Kanayo.

Source: Instagram

He later proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2020.

4. Saheed Osupa bags first degree at UI

Fuji music star Akorede Babatunde Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa, spent decades building a successful music career before returning to school.

The singer enrolled at the University of Ibadan to study Political Science and successfully graduated in 2023 with a Second Class Upper degree. His academic achievement became a major talking point online, with fans praising his discipline and determination.

5. Odunlade Adekola is a UNILAG graduate

Popular Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola had already established himself as one of Nollywood's biggest stars when he decided to pursue a university degree.

Odunlade Adekola enrolled at the University of Lagos to study Business Administration. Photo: Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

The actor enrolled at the University of Lagos to study Business Administration and spent several years combining academics with his demanding acting career.

In 2018, he graduated from the institution, sharing photos from his convocation ceremony with fans.

6. Mr Latin bags Business Administration from NOUN

Veteran actor and president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, also returned to school after becoming famous.

Davido, DJ Cuppy, Kanayo O. Kanayo: 6 Nigerian Celebrities Who Returned to School After Finding Fame

Source: Instagram

The actor enrolled at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), where he studied Business Administration. In 2021, he graduated successfully, becoming another example of a celebrity who refused to let fame stand in the way of education.

Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.

She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.

Source: Legit.ng