A 90-year-old woman has pleaded with former First Lady Patience Jonathan to release her daughter, Deborah Erema, who has been in custody for over five years

Erema, a former aide to the ex-First Lady, is accused alongside others of stealing jewellery and household items reportedly worth N200 million

The case has faced over 40 court adjournments since 2019, leaving the accused in prolonged detention without resolution

A 90-year-old Nigerian woman has made an emotional appeal to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, urging her to facilitate the release of her daughter, Deborah Erema, who has reportedly been in custody since 2019 over allegations of theft involving the ex-First Lady’s personal items.

The elderly woman, whose plea surfaced in a video shared by SaharaTV on Friday, broke down in tears as she recounted her suffering since her daughter’s incarceration.

“Nobody gives me food. It’s only her. I don’t have anybody else,” she sobbed.

“Please release my daughter. She used to feed me. If I die now, who will bury me? She’s all I have.”

Erema among former aides facing prolonged trial

Deborah Erema, identified as a former aide to Dame Patience Jonathan, is among several individuals arrested and arraigned in connection with the alleged disappearance of valuables said to belong to the former First Lady.

The defendants were charged before the Bayelsa state High Court in Yenagoa in 2019, but the case has dragged on for years.

As reported by Punch proceedings have been adjourned over 40 times.

The list of accused persons includes Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Emmanuel Aginwa, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Sunday Reginald, Vivian Golden, Emeka Benson, Boma Oba, Salomi Wareboka, and Sahabi Lima.

N200 million worth of property allegedly stolen

The 18-count charge against the accused involves serious allegations such as conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, and theft.

Prosecutors allege the group stole items valued at approximately ₦200 million. These include seven gold bangles, various other pieces of jewellery, multiple Samsung flat-screen televisions, five air conditioners, and two sets of upholstered chairs.

Despite the weight of the allegations, the prolonged delay in adjudicating the matter has drawn criticism from legal observers and human rights advocates.

Call for compassion amid justice delay

The nonagenarian’s plea has reignited discussions around the human impact of protracted legal processes in Nigeria’s judicial system.

Her heartfelt appeal has resonated with many Nigerians online, who are now calling for a swift resolution of the case and humane consideration for the families affected.

“I don beg tire. I don tire. Make una leave my pikin for me," he woman cried.

As the court continues to stall, the fate of Deborah Erema and her co-defendants remains uncertain — leaving families like hers in anguish and hoping for intervention or mercy.

