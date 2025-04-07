Nigerian singer 2baba’s new partner, Natasha Osawaru, has reportedly lost her principal position at the Edo state House of Assembly

According to reports making the rounds on April 7, 2025, Osawaru was removed alongside a few others

The news of Natasha’s removal spread across social media and generated a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s lover, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, has reportedly been removed by the Edo state House of Assembly as a minority leader.

On April 7, 2025, news made the rounds that Osawaru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was removed alongside majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian.

The Chief Whip of the house, Hon Yekini Idaiye of PDP was also removed, Daily Trust reports.

Nigerians react as 2baba's lover Natasha Osawaru reportedly loses position in Edo state House of Assembly. Photos: @2babaofficial, @honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

However, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Maria Edeko, who are also PDP members, still retained their positions as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, respectively.

The changes in the Edo state House of Assembly were reportedly made over a letter to the assembly by the state’s acting All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chairman, Jarret Tenebe, after PDP lost its majority status in the assembly as a result of the defection of four of its lawmakers to the APC.

Nigerians react as Natasha Osawaru loses political position. Photos: @2babaofficial, @honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as 2baba’s bae Natasha loses position

The news of Honorable Natasha Osawaru losing her position at the Edo state House of Assembly quickly drew the attention of many Nigerians, especially after her publicised relationship with 2baba.

Maureengold123 said:

“This is very good .. they only relieved her off stress so she can concentrate on 2face 🤣.”

Kelvinchilds_okoroji said:

“See how her title has changed from Lawmaker Natasha to 2face's lover. Smh.”

Njokufaustina said:

“2face no fit see food chop this night, not to talk of nack.”

Ritajohnson___ wrote:

“Atleast now she can focus more on 2face.”

L.tobiloba said:

“She lost position and gained a new husband.”

Zaff.yarmani1 said:

“E remain make she loose the next election make two of dem begin eat from the one she saved then wen it finishes dem go chop sand ndi ara.”

Yourgirltee___ wrote:

“She needs to focus more on 2face😂 ndi love😂.”

Luxurykidsandteens said:

“How tuface go do???😂”

Debbie_adaorah said:

“God of Annie😂.”

Seasonedstoriesng said:

“😂😂😂why is everyone happy about this ?????😂😂😂”

Its_utiee wrote:

“Love knows no bounds.. na now I go see am 😂.”

Annie Idibia's daughters spotted with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters were captured on video enjoying a family outing with their famous father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, and it elicited varied reactions online.

In the viral video 2baba, real name Innocent Idibia, and Natasha were on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with his ex-girlfriend, Nino and Zion. The family seemed to be going on a boat cruise, though neither the location nor when it took place was disclosed.

Some netizens in the comment section claimed it was way before 2baba announced his separation from Annie.

