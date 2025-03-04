A video has captured singer 2Baba and his lover, Natasha Igbinedion, at the Esama of Benin's palace

She was seen showing him around, but the way she was walking, and her composure were noticed by fans

Followers of the two love birds reacted in the comment section of the post about the purpose of their visit

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his lover, Natasha Irobosa O Igbinedion, have been captured after they visited the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion.

In the clip making the rounds online, the politician was seen showing the singer round the mansion and introducing the people in the fame hung round the house.

She was cat walking and staggering as she while moving. They both stopped at some points to take pictures.

2Baba, Natasha seen holding hands

In another video, the two were sitting far from each other but decided to hold hands despite that.

2Baba was the first to stretch his hand across the empty seat beside him, to hold Natasha's hand.

They eventually achieved their goal and smiled for the camera.

Recall that since 2Baba declared that all was over between him and his wife of many years, the singer has been boldly flaunting the Edo state politician.

Their dancing video surfaced online a few weeks ago and fans had reacted as they both had some romantic moves in the clip.

A celebrity seer, Bright, had also warned Natasha. She asserted that 2Baba and Annie are soulmates. She declared that anyone, who was trying to come between them, was just wasting their time.

How fans reacted to video of 2baba

Reactions have trailed the video of the two love birds. Here are some of the comments below:

@voanbeautiesproductpage said:

"Very disoriented definately not looking stable at all."

@aggordin stated:

"Camera man well done ooo dem no go comot food from your mouth ooo,"

@uzomaevansmelvin wrote:

"See as 2face dey happy and younger."

@mayowa_shege shared:

"Is too baba not too old for this. Looks like children on excursion tour."

@lola_eboreime reacted:

"Nothing when anybody wan tell me,this Natasha is always high on drugs.Everything about her is not normal."

@h2fabricsbylaby said:

"Oma she ooooo. No offense, she doesn’t look stable."

@anuebunwasandra commented:

"Hmmmmmm!!!! Women they get mind this day o!!!!!try it with me una mind go touch ground."

@laurettapstricks said:

"Allegedly oooo what is this drug thing Abt this guy because even she , does not look stable to me ooo."

@na_na_yaaa stated:

"Leave them alone . Everyone deserves to live the life they want. You only live once."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had joined the league of celebrities expressing their views about the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children, and how they should be handled.

Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

