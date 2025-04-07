The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, and the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, have taken crucial steps to address the crisis rocking the party

Obi and Otti summoned the Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) to a meeting in Abuja

The spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, gave the list of the invited participants

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, and the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, have jointly called a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The LP NEC gathering is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to The Nation, the list of invited participants includes the 2023 vice-presidential candidate, current and former senators, senatorial candidates, members of the House of Representatives, and other 2023 House candidates representing the Labour Party.

Umar added that the meeting is “a furtherance of the Supreme Court ruling last week, terminating the Julius Abure-led NWC.”

“The two leading figures of the Labour Party, 2023 presidential flag bearer Peter Obi and the only state governor of the party, Alex Otti of Abia State, have summoned the National Executive Committee (NEC) to meet in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.”

He added that the NEC meeting will be followed concurrently by an interactive Town Hall Engagement with key stakeholders and other organs of the party at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court overturned the Court of Appeal's judgment that affirmed Julius Abure as the chairman of the Labour Party.

The apex court gave a reason for its decision, but the Labour Party maintained that the Supreme Court's verdict was misinterpreted and insisted that Abure remained its chairman.

The nation's opposition party, therefore, called on its aggrieved members to respect internal mechanisms rather than resort to court intervention.

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi addressed accusations of betrayal made by Abure.

Obi, through his spokesperson Comrade Ibrahim Umar, expressed disappointment with Abure’s claims, describing them as politically motivated.

The former Anambra governor's camp reaffirmed its support for the stakeholders' actions, urging Abure to accept the outcome.

Labour Party threatens to sanction Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has cautioned Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state over alleged anti-party activities.

Legit.ng reports that a series of crises have bedeviled the Labour Party since the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

In a statement released after a national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, April 7, the LP faction cautioned Obi against any actions that could undermine the unity and integrity of the party.

