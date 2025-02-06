Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Onitsha, Anambra state - Tales of woes have continued to persist in the south-east geo-political zone due to the unending spate of kidnappings and mindless killings in the region.

News surfaced on Thursday, February 6, that Justice Azuka, the lawmaker representing Onitsha North state constituency in the Anambra house of assembly, who was kidnapped in late 2024, was discovered dead.

Azuka was found dead on the popular 2nd Niger bridge.

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain was kidnapped on Christmas Eve in 2024 at about 9 pm at Ugwunakpamkpa, Inland town, Onitsha, while he was returning home for the Christmas celebration. Subsequently, he was declared missing. However, the vehicle in which he was kidnapped was reportedly later recovered around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

No week passes by without tales of people being kidnapped in different parts of the five states that make up the zone.

Stories abound of innocent travellers who were caught in the web of dare-devil kidnappers and taken into bushes where they were kept. At the same time, the abductors demanded ransom from their families.

In September 2022, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (now late) was on his way to Nnewi and was attacked by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State - his convoy was shot at; at least five persons, including two policemen, were killed. Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.

In the same vein, gunmen attacked a convoy suspected to belong to Anambra state-born former political godfather, Chris Uba.

Reports said the vehicles in the convoy were riddled with bullets, just as two police operatives attached to the politician were killed. It was also gathered that another politician and a chieftain of the Labour Party, Valentine Ozigbo, narrowly escaped the attack.

