Doyi Okupe, a former presidential aide and an ex-director general of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, has died at the age of 72

Okupe, a medical expert who turned politician, was said to have passed away in the early hours of Friday, March 7

The late politician served as media aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Ijebu-Remo, Ogun - Doyin Okupe, a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who recently served as the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, has died.

The former presidential aide reportedly died on Friday morning, March 7. Okupe hailed from a prominent family in Ogun state, the Agbonmagbe family of Iperu-Remo.

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe has reportedly died at 72

Source: Facebook

How many Nigerian presidents Okupe serve?

Okupe, who was a medical doctor who turned politician, served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo as special adviser on media and publicity and later acted as the senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-President Jonathan.

According to Leadership, Okupe was born on March 22, 1952. The late politician was the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre. He was a one-time publicity secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), a movement that was aborted on the third republic.

Under the reign of the late General Sani Abacha, Okupe was detailed by the military government and was disqualified from participating in the primary of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

Okupe becomes Tinubu's advocate

The late medical practitioner recently became an advocate and enthusiast of President Bola Tinubu's administration after he dumped the Labour Party and parted ways with its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Legit.ng recalled that the late Okupe was one of the prominent politicians who dumped the growing Labour Party after the 2023 presidential election.

The Labour Party has been one of the opposition parties in Nigeria that has been working to break the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

How Labour Party became popular

Since Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra, joined the Labour Party in May 2022, after he withdrew as a presidential aspirant and dumped the PDP, the Labour Party has made a sudden return to life, gathering support across the country, particularly from the youths.

However, in recent times, an analysis has revealed that many chieftains of the Labour Party and staunched member have defected to the APC or PDP while others only announced their resignation.

An x-ray of the development showed that Okupe was one of the few who only maintained their resignation from the party and did not announce defection to another party. Before resigning from the Labour Party, he faced some corruption allegations, particularly on the campaign funds.

Okupe speaks on Tinubu's tour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been said to have travelled to the United Kingdom to avoid interference in his plan to reshuffle cabinet.

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, defended the president's option of spending a two-week leave in the European country.

Okupe's position came amid criticism that the president should have stayed in the country to address the various economic issues Nigerians are facing.

