Full List: 5 of the Most Controversial Political Moments in Nigeria’s History

Nigeria celebrated its 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. This came as a result of the freedom to govern itself that the West African country got from its British colonial master in 1960.

The country has experienced several ups and downs, ranging from military coups to civil wars and several others. However, it has made significant achievements in other areas. There are some controversial political moments in the history of the country. Below are the top five of them:

June 12, 1993, presidential election

The June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was annulled by the former military president General Ibrahim Babangida, was adjudged to be the freest and fairest presidential election in Nigerian history.

Since the former military leader annulled the poll, the event has been a recurring controversy and reference in Nigerian politics. The acclaimed winner of the poll, late Chief MKO Abiola, has been honoured, and General Babangida recently confessed that Abiola actually won the election.

Alleged Third-Term Agenda of Olusegun Obasanjo

Former Nigerian president and military head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo, was alleged to have made moves to retain the office after spending eight years of two terms between 1999 to 2007.

Onasanjo's failed Thursday term agenda has been recurring in Nigeria's politics since he left office in 2007. While the former president has denied spending billions of naira to achieve the agenda. However, politicians. including his Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have come out to testify that he made the move.

EndSARS Protest and Government Response (2020)

The 2020 EndSARS protest and the government's response (2020) was one of the

Source: Legit.ng