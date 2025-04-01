Hon. Uche Harris Okonkwo has clarified that the House of Representatives approved President Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers State

He emphasized that extensive consultations and constitutional amendments were made to ensure democratic principles were upheld

The lawmaker also handed over a renovated classroom block in Idemili North, reaffirming his commitment to quality education

Member of the National Assembly, representing Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uche Harris Okonkwo, has cleared the air on why the Green Chamber approved the emergency rule as pronounced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State.

The Reps member offered the explanations in an exclusive interview with our correspondent on Sunday, when the lawmaker handed over newly renovated six room classroom block to United Primary School, Nkpor-Agu, in Idemili North LGA as part of his constituency projects.

Okonkwo outrightly rejected the rumours that lawmakers were bribed to secure the much-needed two-third of the NASS on Rivers state of emergency.

The Labour Party (LP) Rep said that the Green Chamber approved Mr. President's emergency rule in Rivers, not because they're enemies of democracy, but because they wanted to save the state from total collapse, and from drifting into complete anarchy because of seeming irreconcilable political differences.

He also offered some explanation on consultations made, as well as amendments effected on what Mr. President pronounced.

According to him, "Before we gave our approval to the emergency rule, we made extensive consultation. We also effected some amendments to what Mr President pronounced, so that it will conform to what obtains in any democratic environment.

"We agreed to set up committee to see to it that the problem in Rivers is resolved in a most amicable manner, and in the shortest time possible.

"Before we gave our approval in the House of Representatives, we made major amendments to what was brought before us. One is that we insisted that Section 11, Clause 4 & 5 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999, as amended, must be strictly adhered to, and observed, which says that law making of the state in question will be in the hand of the National Assembly; whereby no Sole Administrator will outrightly make a law or make a pronouncement without getting approval from the National Assembly.

"Again is that we strived to ensure that the duration of the emergency rule in Rivers is reduced.

"It is very important for Nigerians to know that we're not enemy of the public, and we're not enemy of democracy. All our effort is to ensure that whatever wrong that was made is settled amicably in a very short time, and that democratic rule thrives again in the state."

Hon. Okonkwo also described as untrue and laughable the insinuation that each member of the NASS was given ten thousand dollars to effect the approval of the emergency rule in the state; contending that no amount of money can lure the honourable members into accepting to destroy democracy in any part of Nigeria.

Uche Harris Okonkwo asserted that the state of emergency declared in Rivers is essential to maintain and order. Images: FB/Uche Harris Okonkwo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Earlier, during the handover of the renovated classrooms block to the school, the lawmaker said that education should be the true foundation of any child that wants to have brighter future; adding his priority is to extend quality education opportunities to all.

The school Headmistress, Mrs Obuegbe Christiana, said Hon. Okonkwo's gesture was a testament of his commitment towards quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunity for all.

While commending the lawmaker for the gesture, the school head teacher admonished pupils of the school to take advantage of the good learning environment to pursue quality education.

