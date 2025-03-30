Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Oloriegbe’s appointment will be for an initial term of four years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the appointment took effect on March 11, 2025.

Onanuga made this known in a statement issued issued on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

According to the statement, Oloriegbe, a former Kwara Central Senator, who served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023.

He was also the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Health.

“He holds a Master's in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, and a Bachelor's of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“He is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.”

