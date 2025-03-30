President Bola Tinubu revealed that he almost withdrew from the 2023 presidential race due to the challenges posed by the naira redesign policy but remained determined despite doubts from close associates

Tinubu recalled how he made the bold move to remove fuel subsidies on his inauguration day, emphasizing that leadership requires making difficult but necessary choices

Vice President Shettima, Senate President Akpabio, and other prominent figures commended Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his courage in tackling Nigeria’s longstanding economic challenges

Presidebtial Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he almost stepped away from the 2023 presidential election due to mounting challenges, including the impact of the naira redesign policy.

Speaking at a special Iftar at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, he recounted a critical moment of doubt during his campaign but credited his determination and supporters for his eventual victory.

"I Nearly Withdrew From 2023 Presidential Pace": Tinubu Declares, Cites Major Reasons

Source: Facebook

2023: Tinubu speaks on personal struggles during campaign

Reflecting on his journey to the presidency, Tinubu disclosed that a conversation with a close relative nearly made him reconsider his ambition.

"One night at around 3:30 a.m., someone very close to me entered my living room and asked for just N50,000 to buy food. He told me that even our wealthy uncle couldn’t access N10,000 because of the cash crunch caused by the naira redesign policy," Tinubu recounted.

The relative doubted his chances, saying,

"What are you running for? You won’t make it."

Tinubu, however, remained resolute, responding, "I will make it." Despite the setback, he pushed forward with the campaign.

Tinubu speaks on critical decisions in office

Upon assuming office, Tinubu had to make tough economic decisions, including the controversial removal of fuel subsidies.

He explained that he made the decision on his inauguration day, even though it was not originally in his speech.

"Nigeria had reached a point where we could no longer sustain the subsidy. Leadership is about making tough but necessary choices," he said.

Despite initial backlash, he maintained that the move was crucial for the country’s long-term stability.

Support from political and religious leaders

Also speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima praised Tinubu for taking on Nigeria’s toughest governance challenges.

"He is confronting the same issues past administrations avoided, from fuel subsidy reforms to exchange rate policies," Shettima noted.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Tinubu as a leader with an extraordinary ability to forgive and drive national development.

"His vision has ensured that states receive more funds, strengthening governance at all levels," he said.

Leaders drum praises for Tinubu’s leadership

"I Nearly Withdrew From 2023 Presidential Pace": Tinubu Declares, Cites Major Reasons

Source: Twitter

Prominent figures at the event, including Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Minister of Communications Bosun Tijjani, commended Tinubu’s decisive leadership.

Tijjani shared how the President appointed him despite his past activism, demonstrating his inclusive leadership style.

"He told me, ‘I have reviewed your work, and I am giving you an opportunity to serve.’ That’s the mark of a true leader," Tijjani said.

Tosin Ashafa celebrates Tinubu at 73

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that entrepreneur and politician Tosin Ashafa congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday and acknowledged his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s political sphere.

Tinubu turned 73 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and many Nigerians have sent congratulatory messages to mark his special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng