President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, March 28, 2025, made another promise to the people of Nigeria

President Tinubu vowed to continue to work hard and pray hard for the peace and stability of the country

He stated this after the special Juma'ah prayer in commemoration of his 73rd birthday at the National Mosque in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of Nigerians s remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.

Tinubu stated this during an interview with newsmen after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made its known in a statement he issued on Friday, March 28, 2025

The Presidential aide said the special prayers were for Nigeria and commemoration of President Tinubu’s 73rd birthday.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu will turn 73rd on Saturday, March 29th, 2025.

The President thanked God for the grace of seeing his 73rd birthday.

"I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers.

"We also thank Allah for accepting our worship; that is key and very important to us.

"We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation. We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens”

President Tinubu said his watchword remains "hard work and hard prayers.''

"The word for all of us is hard work. You work harder, and you pray harder. That's the inspiration I got from today's sermon.

"We thank God almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working,''

The Jumat was attended by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, Service Chiefs, and some members of the President's family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu will hold a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja in celebrating of his 73rd birthday and seek divine guidance for Nigeria.

Tinubu invites Nigerians to join in spirit, emphasizing the power of collective prayer for progress and harmony.

As his administration nears its second anniversary, Tinubu reaffirms his focus on economic reforms, national security, and democratic progress.

Tinubu gives federal appointments to 24 APC chieftains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of many chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) into boards of different federal government agencies and parastatals.

Top among the appointees is the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka. Others included 19 APC state chairmen, who were also appointed to several federal institutions.

Other appointments Tinubu announced include the board chairmen of the Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano and that of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

