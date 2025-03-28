President Mahama expressed sincere gratitude to President Tinubu for attending his inauguration as the Special Guest of Honour

Mahama also hinted that he visited Tinubu, his long-time friend to brief him about the ongoing diplomatic engagements with the military leaders of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso

President Tinubu expressed concern over the safety of the citizens in the Sahelian nations amid 'ECOWAS talks' with their leaders

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President John Mahama of Ghana has said that he was in Nigeria on Thursday, March 27, to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honouring him with his presence during his swearing in.

John Mahama meets Tinubu in Abuja, discusses regional security and ECOWAS relations. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Also, Mahama noted that he came update President Tinubu on the diplomatic efforts with the military leaders of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, aimed at addressing regional security and stability.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu received his John Mahama, at his official residence in the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

It was Mahama’s first official visit to the Presidential Villa since his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Both leaders are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ghana in areas of cooperation in trade and security and discussing key regional issues within the Economic Community of West African States, The Punch reported.

Speaking on the significance of his visit to Nigeria in Thursday, the Ghanaian president said:

“I came to thank him for the honour done me during my inauguration.

“But also to brief him on the visits to the Sahelian countries – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – and to bring him up to date with some of the issues and to discuss with him.

“As ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) chairman, its my duty to come and brief him on the some of the concerns that were raised there, so that we continue to dialogue with those other countries.

“It’s a complicated situation and it’s not as easy as we think. We just need to continue to dialogue and see how we can continue to dialogue together.”

Tinubu excited after receiving Mahama

Tinubu speaks after meeting with President Mahama of Ghana. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Facebook

Shortly after winning the presidential election in December 2024, Tinubu visited Mahama in Accra to congratulate him on becoming Ghana’s president.

Reacting to Thursday's visit, President Tinubu thanked Mahama but expressed concern over the safety of the citizens, even as they resolved to continue the push for dialogue as a means to fostering unity with the Sahelian nations.

Tinubu said:

“I feel good that he is here in the first place.

“I am indeed very happy with the efforts he has made to have a bridge between the AES countries and the ECOWAS.

“It’s not a bad idea for us because of the security situation in the Sahel region and what economic opportunity that we must embark to ensure security of lives and prosperity of our citizens.”

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Friday, March 28.

Read more about Ghana here:

Ghana's President Mahama hits ground running

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Mahama was inaugurated on January 7, 2025, and quickly announced key appointments to drive his administration's goals.

Mahama of the NDC defeated outgoing Vice President Bawumia in the December 2024 elections, marking a political shift.

Key appointments like Julius Debrah as chief of staff and Augustus Tannoh for economic growth highlight Mahama’s priorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng