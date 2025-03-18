Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama's X account was hacked by criminals for 48 hours to promote crypto scam

President Mahama's X account, @JDMahama, was hacked on Saturday, March 15, 2025 for fraudulent activities

Mahama’s spokesperson, spokesman Kwakye Ofosu, shared details of what the scammers used the X account for before it was recovered

Accra, Ghana - Internet fraudsters hacked the verified X account of Ghana’s President John Mahama for 48 hours.

The cybercriminals used President Mahama’s X account to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency project starting on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Fraudsters hacked Ghana President John Mahama’s X account to promote crypto scam. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

The scam was first noticed on Sunday when the compromised account started posting endorsements for Solanafrica.

The scammers falsely claimed to be “led by Ghana’s President John Mahama to make payments across Africa free using the Solana blockchain.”

Mahama’s spokesperson, spokesman Kwakye Ofosu, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The fraudsters claimed the scheme was an initiative to revolutionise financial transactions on the continent.

The hackers urged President Mahama’s followers to invest in the scheme.

The fraudulent posts were deleted after the President’s team noticed the breach.

The account, however, continued sharing crypto-related content, including hints about the launch of a new memecoin.

“The President’s X account was compromised, and we have taken action to regain control,”

“The account has now been fully restored, and we urge the public to disregard any suspicious cryptocurrency-related posts from the handle.”

Ghanaians reacts

@withAlvin__

"The NPP social media guys had a run with it for a while since they had very little important things to talk about.

"Welp. Welcome back! All hands on deck!"

@GhanaSocialUni

"Investigate the one who was handling your account .. he’s complicit."

@LinusMacks

"Whoever is managing the account needs to up his game…we can’t allow this to happen?How ???

@tussey7

"Stop using Android and windows machines. Mostly they’re very vulnerable. Take this serious. I know you like Samsung but please get a close system phone like the iPhone — mostly secured comparatively."

@eagleyez7

"The account must have a grey badge not blue."

@JP_Lawson

"Mr. President, please have a grey checkmark."

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Mahama mistakenly called Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "Ghana’s president" during his inauguration, sparking humor online.

Tinubu attended Mahama’s inauguration in Accra, strengthening Nigeria-Ghana ties after earlier diplomatic meetings.

Social media erupted with jokes and memes, turning the gaffe into a lighthearted moment for both Nigerians and Ghanaians.

Ghana's President Mahama hits ground running

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Mahama inaugurated on January 7, 2025, quickly announced key appointments to drive his administration's goals.

Mahama of the NDC defeated outgoing Vice President Bawumia in the December 2024 elections, marking a political shift.

Key appointments like Julius Debrah as chief of staff and Augustus Tannoh for economic growth highlight Mahama’s priorities.

