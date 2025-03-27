President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, received Ghanaian President John Mahama at the State House in Abuja, his first official visit to Nigeria since his inauguration on January 7, 2025

The two leaders engaged in discussions focused on enhancing diplomatic relations, particularly in trade and security, as well as regional cooperation

This visit follows Tinubu’s trip to Accra in December 2024, where he congratulated Mahama on his electoral victory

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received his Ghanaian counterpart, John Mahama, at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu and Ghana’s President Mahama in Aso Rock on Thursday. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Mahama's visit to Nigeria: To strengthen bilateral ties

Dada Olusegun, revealed this in a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, March 27, accompanied by photos of the two leaders.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Mahama at the State House."

Mahama’s visit to Nigeria is his first official visit since his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, both leaders are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ghana in areas of cooperation in trade and security and discussing key regional issues within the Economic Community of West African States.

Shortly after winning the presidential election in December 2024, Tinubu visited Mahama in Accra to congratulate him on becoming Ghana’s president.

Mahama visited Nigeria ahead of Tinubu's 73rd birthday

Photos of Tinubu and the President of Ghana, John Mahama at the State House trends. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Legit.ng understands that Mahama's visited Tinubu in Abuja ahead of the president's 73rd birthday.

As President Tinubu turns 73 on Saturday, March 29, he will mark the occasion with a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, March 28, seeking divine guidance for the nation.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu invited Nigerians to join in spirit, emphasising the power of collective prayer for progress and harmony.

As his administration nears its second anniversary, Tinubu reaffirms his focus on economic reforms, national security, and democratic progress.

Nigerians react as Tinubu receives Ghana's president in Abuja

As usual, Nigerans have shared their opinion regarding John Mahama's visit.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comments section on X below;

@Mautiin01 tweeted:

"My president."

@Gospel0123 tweeted:

"Ghana needs to be careful ooo

"See you see your own problem."

@TheLionKin76627 tweeted:

"One was voted by his people. The other stole the people’s mandate at gunpoint."

See the photos of Tinubu and Mahama below:

