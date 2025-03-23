The government of Ghana has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr

Since March 30 falls on a Sunday, President John Mahama extended celebrations according to the country's Public Holidays Act

The announcement of these dates was signed by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and applies nationwide

Accra, Ghana – The government of Ghana has declared public holidays to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, according to an official statement from the Ministry of the Interior.

The Ghanaian ministry, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, noted that Eid-Ul-Fitr would fall on either Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The festival is a statutory public holiday in Ghana, observed by Muslims across the West African country.

Ghana declares 2025 Eid al-Fitr public holidays

Given that March 30 falls on a Sunday, President John Dramani Mahama has issued an Executive Instrument (E.I.) under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601) to declare Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as additional public holidays.

These days will be observed nationwide, according to a statement signed by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Ghana’s minister for the interior.

The full statement is included below:

"The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 30th March, 2025 or Monday, 31st March, 2025 marks Eid-Ul-Fitr which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

"However, in view of the fact that 30th March 2025 falls on a Sunday and in the interest of the public, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601) declared Monday, 31st March 2025 and Tuesday, 1st April 2025 as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country."

