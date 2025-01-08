President Mahama, inaugurated on January 7, 2025, quickly announced key appointments to drive his administration's goals

President John Mahama, inaugurated on January 7, 2025, wasted no time in assembling a team to guide his administration.

The Ghana Electoral Commission had declared former president John Mahama as the president-elect of Ghana after he won the election.

Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious over other presidential candidates in the December 7, 2024, election.

The announcement was made in Accra by Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the electoral commission.

The 65-year-old former president defeated his closest competitor, outgoing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the then-ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In light of his inauguration as president, here are seven significant appointments that highlight his leadership priorities and vision for Ghana.

1. Julius Debrah – Chief of Staff

Julius Debrah returns to serve as chief of staff, a role he previously held in Mahama’s 2015 administration.

A seasoned member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Debrah brings extensive experience from his time as minister of local government and rural development and as eastern regional minister, Premium Times reported.

2. Dr. Callistus Mahama – Executive Secretary to the President

Dr. Mahama, a distinguished graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), takes on the role of executive secretary, as reported by BBC New Pidgin.

Known for his expertise in land law and decentralization, he previously led Ghana’s local government service and coordinated the country’s decentralisation agenda.

3. Prosper Douglas Bani – Head of Interim Security Taskforce

Tasked with ensuring stability and security, Prosper Bani brings years of public service experience.

His leadership will play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and addressing emerging security challenges.

4. Dr. Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Advisor, Governmental Affairs

As senior advisor, Dr. Sawyerr will focus on governmental affairs.

Her experience as a former deputy chief of staff during Mahama’s first tenure positions her as a key strategist in policy implementation and governance.

5. Augustus Goosie Tannoh – Presidential Advisor for 24-Hour Economy

Tannoh has been entrusted with advancing Mahama’s vision for a 24-hour economy and accelerating export growth.

This appointment underscores the administration’s focus on boosting economic productivity and international trade.

6. Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Legal Counsel to the President

Brew, a respected legal professional, will provide counsel to the president, ensuring that Mahama’s decisions align with Ghana’s legal framework.

Her appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

7. Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Acting Spokesperson to the President

A dynamic communicator, Kwakye Ofosu will serve as the president’s spokesperson, bridging the gap between the presidency and the public. His role will be critical in conveying the administration’s policies and decisions effectively.

Mahama gaffs, calls Tinubu 'President of Ghana'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a slip of the tongue by Ghanaian President John Mahama has sparked a mix of humor and criticism online after he mistakenly referred to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as "the president of the Federal Republic of Ghana."

Mahama made this gaffe during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, January 7.

