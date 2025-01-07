Ghana’s President Mahama mistakenly called Nigeria’s President Tinubu "Ghana’s president" during his inauguration, sparking humor online

Tinubu attended Mahama’s inauguration in Accra, strengthening Nigeria-Ghana ties after earlier diplomatic meetings

Social media erupted with jokes and memes, turning the gaffe into a lighthearted moment for both Nigerians and Ghanaians

A slip of the tongue by Ghanaian President John Mahama has sparked a mix of humor and criticism online after he mistakenly referred to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as "the president of the Federal Republic of Ghana."

Mahama made this gaffe during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, January 7.

In the video, Mahama made the mistake while acknowledging dignitaries at the event in Accra, Mahama said,

“Your excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of the Federal Republic of Ghana,” in a moment that instantly grabbed attention.

Tinubu's visit to Ghana

President Tinubu had traveled to Accra on Monday, January 6, to attend Mahama’s inauguration at the invitation of the president-elect.

According to a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, the trip underscored the strong ties between the two West African nations.

This isn’t the first time Tinubu and Mahama have shared the spotlight, The Cable reported.

Shortly after Mahama’s re-election in December, he visited Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, where they discussed bilateral relations and mutual interests.

Nigerians, Ghanaians react to gaffe of Mahama

The comment quickly spread on social media platforms, where Nigerians and Ghanaians shared their thoughts, many taking a lighthearted approach to the error.

One user, @juwonbeyioku, quipped,

“The new president of Ghana, being a long-term ally of President Tinubu, refers to Tinubu as the President of Ghana. I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Officially, he’s now the Jagaban of Africa.”

Another, @Montero1016,

joked about the slip, saying,

“Dem dey sell Kolorado for Accra too? Pressy is 'higher' than Naira Marley. 😁”

@Updateboyx added to the humor, writing,

“Their president don put them for big problem 😭😭😂😂.”

@bondzii said:

"Apologies we don’t really know Nigeria , everything is Ghana"

While the error has drawn widespread attention, many observers see it as a harmless mix-up.

However, it highlights the close, albeit occasionally humorous, ties between the two countries.

Whether the gaffe will result in more memes or a formal correction remains to be seen, but for now, social media users are enjoying the moment.

See the video here:

