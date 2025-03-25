Organised Labour have strongly opposed the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state, warning of nationwide economic disruptions if not reversed

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress threatened nationwide action if their demands are not met within a timeframe

The labour unions insisted on dialogue and reinstatement of suspended Governor Fubara and other elected officials

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour has condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, warning that it may be forced to take decisive action that could disrupt national economic activities if the proclamation is not reversed within a reasonable timeframe.

NLC, TUC reject Rivers emergency rule, threatens strike action. Photo credit;Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

The threat was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor; State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ikechukwu Onyefuru; and Chairperson of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Chuku Emecheta.

As reported by Channels TV, the labour unions raised concerns about the legality, economic impact, and consequences of the federal government’s actions.

They described the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of the elected governor, Siminalayi Fubara; deputy governor, Ngozi Odu; and House of Assembly members as premature and baseless.

According to the union leaders, the people of Rivers State freely elected these officials, and any attempt to remove them outside constitutional processes undermines democracy.

They insisted that such actions must be reversed to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

The Organised Labour warned that the state of emergency could have devastating economic consequences, emphasising Rivers State’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy and the Niger Delta region.

NLC urge Tinubu to restore Fubara, others

Labour rejects Tinubu's declaration, urged Tinubu to restore Fubara and other suspended officials. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Labour called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the judiciary to take immediate steps to reverse the state of emergency and reinstate the suspended elected officials.

They warned that a failure to do so could lead to further escalation of the crisis, worsening the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

While calling on workers to remain calm and continue their duties, the Organised Labour leaders warned that they would not hesitate to take strategic union actions if their demands were not met within a reasonable timeframe.

Such actions, they emphasised, could have significant consequences for national economic activities.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and also suspended Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over the political crisis and instability in the oil-rich south-south state.

His decision was backed by the National Assembly in a controversial voice vote that has been heavily faulted.

Source: Legit.ng