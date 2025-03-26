The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group dismissed allegations linking Governor Siminalayi Fubara to security issues in Rivers State, calling them politically motivated fabrications

The report found no financial or operational connections between Fubara's administration and militant groups, instead pointing to political power struggles as the source of the allegations

The coalition urged an end to political hostilities, withdrawal of unlawful security deployments, and independent investigations while condemning inflammatory remarks by Minister Nyesom Wike

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group has stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was erroneously implicated in security issues leading to the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

In a comprehensive report cited by Legit.ng and presented during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, March 26, the group debunked claims that Fubara had ties to militant groups responsible for pipeline vandalism and security breaches in Rivers state.

The coalition disputes allegations connecting Fubara to security challenges preceding the emergency. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Original

The report described these allegations as "politically motivated fabrications" aimed at destabilizing his administration.

No evidence of links to militancy

According to the coalition’s findings, there is no evidence of financial transactions or operational connections between the state government and militant factions.

Ogwoke John, who presented the report, emphasized that the accusations against Fubara are part of a broader pattern of democratic subversion in Nigeria’s volatile political landscape.

“The allegations against Governor Fubara appear to be politically motivated, fueled by power struggles and deep-seated rivalries rather than grounded in any factual basis,” John stated.

The report also cited the role of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in escalating tensions in Rivers state through inflammatory remarks.

Communities refute claims, drum support for Fubara

The coalition noted that communities where the alleged security incidents were reported have refuted the claims, assuring that oil and gas facilities in their areas remain secure and operational.

The report further recommended an immediate cessation of political hostilities, the withdrawal of security forces unlawfully deployed in Rivers state, and the initiation of independent investigations into allegations of militancy.

Coalition calls for justice

The report concluded with a firm stance against the political exploitation of security concerns, urging national and international stakeholders to intervene.

“It is abundantly clear to us, and to the world, that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no verifiable links to militant groups operating within Rivers State or the Niger Delta at large,” the report read.

The coalition further condemned Wike’s statements, stressing that public officeholders must foster unity rather than stoke discord.

Coalition on defending democracy and stability

The coalition refutes accusations linking Fubara to security concerns before the emergency declaration. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

The group warned against using unfounded accusations as political weapons, highlighting the dangerous implications of such tactics.

“The attempt to malign Governor Fubara’s character through these claims is not only an attack on his personal integrity but also an affront to the democratic values that Nigeria professes to uphold. His exoneration from these baseless allegations is a defense of democracy itself.”

The coalition reaffirmed its support for Fubara, citing his commitment to peace, security, and good governance.

