Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has sharply criticized the current administration, stating that Nigeria's political, economic, and security conditions have worsened significantly.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate made these remarks in a New Year message addressing the nation’s challenges.

Source: Facebook

"Our nation and its fortunes are in clear reverse. Nigeria remains one of the poverty capitals of the world, with over 100 million people living in extreme poverty and more than 150 million in multidimensional poverty," Obi said.

Obi expressed concern over Nigeria's economic decline, noting that the country has fallen from being Africa's largest economy in 2014, with a GDP of $574 billion, to ranking fourth, with a current GDP of about $200 billion, Vanguard reported.

Obi on Nigeria's food insecurity and power challenges

Obi highlighted the dire state of food insecurity and the country's energy supply.

"Gainfully employed Nigerians now spend nearly their entire incomes on feeding, with many resorting to borrowing just to eat.

"The newly approved minimum wage of N70,000 cannot even afford a bag of rice," he said.

On energy, Obi pointed out Nigeria's inadequate power generation, frequent grid collapses, and reliance on generators, which he described as hindering national development.

Nigeria's corruption and rising national debt

The former Anambra State Governor also criticized the government's handling of public resources, citing rising corruption, nepotism, and a lack of adherence to the rule of law, Daily Trust reported.

"Our national debt has risen astronomically, from N15 trillion in 2015 to N100 trillion today. These borrowings are largely allocated to non-regenerative programs, leaving little developmental assets to show," he said.

Obi calls for electoral reforms and accountability

Obi expressed disappointment in Nigeria's electoral system, describing it as lacking transparency and credibility.

"We hold periodic elections that are no longer genuine. The people’s votes often do not count," he stated.

Obi therefore called for a collective effort to address these challenges, urging Nigerians to hold leaders accountable.

Source: Legit.ng