President Bola Tinubu's administration has warned the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to be careful of what he will be saying

The presidency issued the warning to Obi while reacting to his comment at the colloquium organised in honour of Emeka Ihedioha, where the latter claimed democracy has collapsed in Nigeria

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, issued the warning while reacting to Peter Obi's claim that Nigeria's democracy collapsed because of Nigeria's current leaders

The presidency has replied to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, over his comment that democracy has collapsed in Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, made the comment, while reacting to the video of Obi, condemning Nigeria's comment.

Bola Tinubu's administration has warned Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Democracy has collapsed in Nigeria, Peter Obi

In the video, the Labour Party presidential candidate said Nigeria's democracy has collapsed because of the kind of leaders Nigeria currently has. Obi made the comment while speaking at the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday of the former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha in Abuja on Monday, March 24.

The former governor of Anambra recalled that when he was impeached as governor, he was able to win in court and installed through the court while lamenting that such a situation did not exist in today's Nigeria's democracy.

Recall Obi had challenged the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election up to the Supreme Court but his case was thrown out because of lack of evidence before the apex court.

However, Onanuga, in his reaction to Obi's comment, cautioned the former presidential candidate to be cautious with his statement, adding that if democracy had truly collapsed, Obi would not have the freedom to speak in the public domain.

Why democracy still exist in Nigeria - presidency

The presidential aide wondered "How can a democracy that has strengthened over the past 26 years be said to have collapsed?" He added that it was only the likes of Peter Obi, who benefited from the free speech that democracy provided that can make such comment.

Onanuga explained that if Nigeria currently existed under "a regime antithetical to democratic principles", as claimed by Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate would not have the avenue to comment as he did at Ihedioha's colloquium would not have been possible.

Tinubu's aide then warned Obi to be cautious of his statement when he said: "I will urge him to watch what he says and restrain himself from playing to the gallery."

See Onanuga's full statement here:

Presidency reacts to coalition plot against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been said to be unshaken by the coalition being formed by opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Tinubu's spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, made this known while reacting to the announcement of the coalition at a press conference chaired by Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu is more focused on governance at the moment while describing the coalition as a group of sore losers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng