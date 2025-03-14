Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has faulted suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

Akpoti-Uduaghan took her grievances to the United Nations’ IPU forum, where she alleged that she was politically victimised following her allegations against Godswill Akpabio

Interestingly, Ibrahim argued that the IPU only considers petitions from member states, not individuals, stating further that her petition is ‘dead on arrival’

The Chairman of the Senate Interparliamentary Committee, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has slammed the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying her petition at the Inter-Parliamentary Union is ‘dead on arrival.’

Ibrahim: Natasha’s petition at IPU ‘dead on arrival’

The former Ondo governorship aspirant disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had escalated her dispute with Akpabio, presenting her case at a United Nations forum, International Parliamentary Union, alleging political victimisation.

She was suspended on March 6 after a heated confrontation with the Senate leadership over a new seating arrangement, which she claimed was designed to undermine her.

The controversy started when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, accused Akpabio of punishing her for rejecting his alleged sexual advances.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session during the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting at the United Nations in New York, Akpoti-Uduaghan called for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.

Natasha saga: IPU rejects individual petitions, says Ibrahim

Reacting, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim argued that her move was baseless as she was not a member of the union.

According to him, IPU membership was extended to Nigeria as a country and not Natasha.

He said:

“A petition can only be lodged against another member state by a member state. This implies that the IPU cannot consider petitions from individuals who are not members. The suspended Senator Natasha is not a member of the IPU, but Nigeria is!

“Additionally, the suspended Senator cannot represent the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I served as the interim president of the IPU in Geneva in 2023, and I am familiar with how the IPU operates after presiding over its proceedings.

“Furthermore, as Chairman of the Interparliamentary Committee in the Nigerian Senate, I did not approve or authorise the suspended Senator Natasha to attend the IPU on behalf of Nigeria to the Senate President.”

Natasha saga: Senate passes vote of confidence in Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a vote of confidence was passed on the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The vote of confidence in Akpabio was passed following a motion moved by Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senate took the decision during plenary after suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reported Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, United States.

