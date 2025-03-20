The Federal High Court in Abuja has lifted an order restraining the Senate, reaffirming its authority to discipline members

The Federal High Court in Abuja has vacated an earlier order restraining the Senate from exercising its constitutional powers, marking a significant victory for legislative independence.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, reaffirms the Senate’s authority to discipline its members and conduct internal investigations without judicial interference.

Senator Natasha was suspended as a legislator for a period of six months.

This decision stems from the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was penalized for a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a plenary session on February 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, a controversial recall process targeting Akpoti-Uduaghan has sparked outrage among constituents and raised concerns about political manipulation.

A viral video showed residents of Okehi Local Council queuing with their voter cards to support the recall, allegedly under the guise of an empowerment program.

However, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hale Longpet, denied any knowledge of the exercise.

“If there is any recall exercise, I should be the one to draw the timetable. As I speak, I am not aware of any move to recall Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan,” Longpet stated.

Concerned constituents have accused former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and his allies of orchestrating the recall as retaliation for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s victory over Bello’s preferred candidate in the last senatorial election.

They claim the exercise is a politically motivated attempt to silence the senator, who has been vocal in demanding accountability.

“This so-called empowerment programme is a smokescreen. Many unsuspecting participants did not realise they were being tricked into signing a recall petition,” a statement from the group read.

Group alleges plot to arrest Natasha

Amid the controversy, Womanifesto, a coalition of women’s groups, has thrown its weight behind Akpoti-Uduaghan, condemning what it describes as harassment, intimidation, and threats to her safety.

The group expressed alarm over reports of plans to arrest the senator upon her return to Nigeria and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the rule of law.

Womanifesto also criticized the Senate’s Ethics Committee, alleging bias due to public statements made by Akpabio, and demanded the formation of an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

