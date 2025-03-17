The Senate has clarified claims by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that there were plans to arrest her upon her return from the United States

Senate Spokesman Adeyemi Adaramodu dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations and explained why she is still attacking the Senate and its President, Godswill Akpabio

Akpoti-Uduaghan had alleged that she was nearly removed from the United Nations premises by Nigerian embassy officials but was assisted by international parliamentarians

The Nigerian Senate has rejected claims made by suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, concerning a purported plan to arrest her upon return from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) event in New York.

Akpabio: Natasha speaks on alleged plot to arrest her

Legit.ng recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the IPU of her six months suspension from the Senate and sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Kogi central senator said to plan to get her arrested is linked to her participation in the IPU meeting in New York on March 11, 2025.

As reported by Premium Times, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known during a telephone interview on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

“I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja. The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff members, headed by the Chargè D’Affairs of the Nigerian embassy in New York, to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech.

“I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

Alleged arrest: Senate reacts to Natasha's claim

As reported by Leadership on Monday, March 17, the Senate Spokesman, Adeyemi Adaramodu, in a statement, maintained that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Senate have no reason to engage with Akpoti-Uduaghan on the matter.

Adaramodu dismissed the Kogi state senator’s claims and added:

“She’s looking for her lost content creation needle in a haystack.”

“The Senate President and the Nigerian Senate have no reason to join issues with her anymore.”

Speaking further, Adaramodu suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan was troubled by her actions at the IPU.

“If she’s being haunted by her unguarded vituperations against Nigeria at the IPU in faraway New York, she should spare the Senate, which is not ready to be her accomplice in such a sordid voyage,” he stated.

Senate passes vote of confidence on Akpabio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a vote of confidence was passed on the Senate president on Thursday, March 13, 2025 during plenary.

The vote of confidence in Akpabio was passed following a motion moved by Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senate took the decision during plenary after suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reported Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, United States.

