Suspended Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has denied any links to militant groups, dismissing allegations of involvement in recent oil facility explosions

In recent weeks, a series of gas explosions have rocked Rivers state, leading to President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency and suspension of Fubara

Fubara, in a statement on Monday, warned against attempts to incite violence or economic sabotage in his name, urging security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has denied any links to militant groups.

Rivers gov Fubara denies links to militant groups

Fubara reacts to allegations linking him to militants, criminal groups in Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Monday, March 24, by his chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Fubara warned against attempts to incite violence or economic sabotage in his name.

Legit.ng reported that a gas explosion occurred at the Soku oil facility in the Akuku Toru local government area of River state.

This happened barely a week after a major explosion rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana local government area of the state.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) confirmed the explosion in a statement issued on Sunday, March 23, 2025, 2025.

The third explosion within a week in Rivers

The incident is the third oil facility explosion in Rivers state within a week.

It was gathered that the first explosion occurred in the Ogoni area of the oil-rich state.

The second explosion occurred in Oga/Egbema/Ndoni local government area.

However, President Bola Tinubu referred to the second explosion when he declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Sim Fubara and others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a powerful blast rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Rivers State, sparking concerns among residents and authorities.

Reacting, the embattled governor was reacting to trending videos alleging explosions at oil and gas installations in the state, which he described as “fake” and “malicious.”

He urged security agencies to investigate the sources of the videos and take action against those responsible.

The statement read:

“Already, the communities where these incidents are alleged to have occurred have reacted, dismissing any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains, and reassuring that all critical government assets within their areas are safe, secure and efficiently functioning.”

Fubara reacts as another facility exploded in Rivers

Fubara speaks as another explosion hits gas facility in Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara emphasised that he has no affiliation with any militant group and would not encourage any criminal activity that could threaten peace or economic stability.

The statement added:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association.

“Governor Fubara vehemently warns purveyors of violence and economic sabotage to steer clear of the state and avoid any attempt to use his name or capitalise on the present political crisis to foment trouble in the state.”

NNPC reacts to reported explosion in Port Harcourt Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NNPC limited clarified the reported explosion at Port Harcourt Refinery following a fire incident on Wednesday.

The national oil company described the incident as just a routine flare event with no risk to staff.

The fears of an explosion at the refinery come hours after pipeline explosions and also a declared state of emergency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng