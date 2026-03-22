Natasha Mentions Fate of Lawmakers Dumping PDP for APC
- The PDP crisis appeared to be coming to an end as Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central expressed confidence that the party is back and better
- Senator Natasha explained that the party is coming back to life, while urging those who have joined the APC to return to the PDP before the 2027 election
- Natasha's call to the defectors has started generating reactions from the Nigerians as they reflect on the political terrain ahead of the 2027
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Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has called on colleagues who have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election to return to their former party.
The Kogi-born politician made the call while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP national convention committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike's faction.
Natasha speaks at PDP conventions
Speaking at the event in Abuja on Saturday, March 21, the senator expressed the confidence that the PDP has come to stay, adding that there is no greener pasture in the ruling party.
His statement reads in part:
"We were 37 senators, PDP senators. But today we are only 6. I tell you, it wasn't easy. Like in every city, we were expecting senators to come. And when I spoke with a few of them about why they were leaving their party, they would mention the leadership crisis. So I'm saying this to my colleagues who have decamped: Trust me, it’s not greener on the other side. You are all welcome back."
She maintained that many of them are concerned about the chances of getting an automatic ticket in the APC. However, she maintained that it would be great for them to return to the party. He congratulated the members in advance, hoping that the PDP would have the majority of the senators and House of Representatives members, and hopefully the presidency in 2027.
Nigerians react as Natasha asks defectors to return
Her comments have started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
Bunny questioned the morality of Natasha's call:
"So Natasha is now the PDP's moral compass, telling defectors 'it's not greener in APC' while cosying up to Wike's faction, the same Wike serving comfortably as FCT Minister under the APC government she's indirectly shading?"
Amaka Ike commended the senator for the call:
"Politics isn’t about greener grass, it’s about discipline and loyalty. When politicians jump from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress chasing comfort, it exposes the real problem: no ideology, just survival. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan didn’t just call them out; she said what many Nigerians are thinking. If you can’t fix your house, don’t run to another one and expect respect."
Kemo criticised Nigerian politicians:
"Nigerian politics just feels like switching jerseys at this point. Whether APC or PDP, people just want real results, not party drama or loyalty talks."
Breaking: New twist as Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed reportedly moves to dump PDP for APC, details emerge
Queen cpoke on loyalty:
"Staying true to your party and its values can sometimes be the better path."
See the video of the senator on X here:
Governor Sule speaks on Fubara's impeachment processes
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule had dismissed worries over Rivers State impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
He explained that the legal process governs the ongoing discussions, assuring APC governors amid court intervention days after the case was indefinitely adjourned.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng