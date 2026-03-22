The PDP crisis appeared to be coming to an end as Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central expressed confidence that the party is back and better

Senator Natasha explained that the party is coming back to life, while urging those who have joined the APC to return to the PDP before the 2027 election

Natasha's call to the defectors has started generating reactions from the Nigerians as they reflect on the political terrain ahead of the 2027

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has called on colleagues who have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election to return to their former party.

The Kogi-born politician made the call while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP national convention committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike's faction.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has called on senators who have dumped PDP to return to the party Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Natasha speaks at PDP conventions

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Saturday, March 21, the senator expressed the confidence that the PDP has come to stay, adding that there is no greener pasture in the ruling party.

His statement reads in part:

"We were 37 senators, PDP senators. But today we are only 6. I tell you, it wasn't easy. Like in every city, we were expecting senators to come. And when I spoke with a few of them about why they were leaving their party, they would mention the leadership crisis. So I'm saying this to my colleagues who have decamped: Trust me, it’s not greener on the other side. You are all welcome back."

She maintained that many of them are concerned about the chances of getting an automatic ticket in the APC. However, she maintained that it would be great for them to return to the party. He congratulated the members in advance, hoping that the PDP would have the majority of the senators and House of Representatives members, and hopefully the presidency in 2027.

Nigerians react as Natasha asks defectors to return

Her comments have started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Bunny questioned the morality of Natasha's call:

"So Natasha is now the PDP's moral compass, telling defectors 'it's not greener in APC' while cosying up to Wike's faction, the same Wike serving comfortably as FCT Minister under the APC government she's indirectly shading?"

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan gets Nigerians talking after speaking on defection Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Amaka Ike commended the senator for the call:

"Politics isn’t about greener grass, it’s about discipline and loyalty. When politicians jump from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress chasing comfort, it exposes the real problem: no ideology, just survival. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan didn’t just call them out; she said what many Nigerians are thinking. If you can’t fix your house, don’t run to another one and expect respect."

Kemo criticised Nigerian politicians:

"Nigerian politics just feels like switching jerseys at this point. Whether APC or PDP, people just want real results, not party drama or loyalty talks."

Queen cpoke on loyalty:

"Staying true to your party and its values can sometimes be the better path."

See the video of the senator on X here:

Governor Sule speaks on Fubara's impeachment processes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule had dismissed worries over Rivers State impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He explained that the legal process governs the ongoing discussions, assuring APC governors amid court intervention days after the case was indefinitely adjourned.

Source: Legit.ng