Nightlife personality Yhemo Lee has denied singer Lil Frosh's viral claim that he slapped him at a party, stating categorically that the two have never even met in their lives

The clarification came after Lil Frosh alleged in a video that he was slapped in front of his friends after refusing to greet Yhemo Lee

The conflicting accounts have sparked heated online debates, with fans divided over who to believe as the controversy continues to trend across social media platforms

Nigerian nightlife figure Adeyemi Idowu, better known as Yhemo Lee, has firmly denied claims by singer Lil Frosh that he slapped him at a party, stating that they have never even met.

The allegation came in a viral video where Lil Frosh claimed he was humiliated in the presence of his friends at a high-profile event for refusing to greet Yhemo Lee.

Yhemo Lee reacts to Lil Frosh’s accusation and says they have never met as controversy trends online. Photo: yhemo_lee/lhilfroshgram

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live session on 25 March, Yhemo Lee dismissed the story as false and misleading.

The socialite explained that Lil Frosh’s greeting held no value to him and insisted there had never been any form of interaction between them.

“I’m blessed. What importance is your greeting to me? I have never in this life met Lil Frosh or had a conversation with him.”

He went further to share his own account of what happened at the party.

According to him, Lil Frosh was involved in a commotion with security personnel, which made him ask a colleague to step in and calm the situation.

“Lil Frosh came to my party, causing chaos with the bouncers. So I told Dosh Lowkey to settle it.”

Yhemo Lee added that he only learnt about the slap allegation hours after leaving the venue.

“Few hours after I left the party, I saw on blogs that I slapped him.”

The conflicting stories have since stirred heated reactions online, with fans split over who to believe as the matter continues to trend on social media.

Watch the full video of Yhemo Lee clarifying Lil Frosh's claim below:

Fans react to Yhemo Lee's explanations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@_swayvee said:

"Yhemolee dey lie it's obviously why would lil frosh lie about it abi hin won use yhemolee get sympathy to revive hin career back? Why didn't he debunk it earlier it was bcus of carter efe brought it up again nd the matter was re visited dat why dem try do damage control."

@IamAsvpkay commented:

"It be like say this internet dey m*d. One time somebody is alleging you and one time the person is debunking it. We dont even know who. God abeg, nazo i see person post say then dey donate kidney for the boy, next thing, people say na scam. Another day d mothr come out say na tru."

@D3mon_Sound wrote:

"So who should we believe? Lil frosh or Yhemolee? No be person be Wizkid wey break bottle for Dammy Krane head for Qiulox and he never make single statements till today. Na Dammy Krane just dey shout up and down. If Yhemolee do am, he should hold it to his chest and stop collateral damage."

@freshnessofuk reacted:

"Deflecting blame to your bouncers while playing the oblivious host is just lazy damage control."

@shosssscky said:

"But it's been years already. Why did YL wait until now to address the alleged slaps issue. Right now, we don't know what you believe. Make we just dey face our daily hustle."

Lil Frosh's slap allegation sparks confusion as Yhemo Lee insists they have never met or had any conversation. Photo: yhemo_lee/lhilfroshgram

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee gifts father house in Lekki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yhemo Lee made headlines after showing love to his parents with major gifts.

He first surprised his mother with a Lexus Jeep after she requested it, sharing her reaction and their conversation online.

Days later, he revealed that he bought a house for his father in Lekki and posted a video of him proudly standing in front of the property.

Source: Legit.ng