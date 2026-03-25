A young Nigerian Keke rider has lamented bitterly to netizens on the X app after a 'fruitless' work experience

In a now-viral video, he disclosed the amount of fuel he purchased for his business and the amount of profit he made

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A young Keke rider in Nigeria poured out his frustrations on social media after a day of work left him with small earnings.

The rider's emotional video, which has gone viral, showed him recounting his experience to a group of onlookers who were clearly touched by his situation.

Keke rider makes N50 profit after buying N5k fuel. Photo credit: @instablog9ja/X.

Source: Twitter

Keke rider makes only N50 profit

The video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, and it quickly sparked lots of reactions from netizens who were quick to share their thoughts and opinions.

In the video, the rider explained that he spent N5,000 on fuel for his Keke, but after a day's work, he was left with a profit of just N50.

The small amount was a painful contrast to his expectations, leaving him disappointed over his work that day.

Onlookers in the video expressed their shock with some laughing over the situation as they shared similar experiences.

Keke rider laments after making N50 profit from N5k fuel. Photo credit: @JORGE GUERRERO/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as keke rider shares experience

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Laykan said:

"This people dey chop food like person wey just escape prison oooo."

Kay said:

"There's a lot going on Nigeria however, fuel and electricity shouldn't even be part of those things we complain about. Can the government be Visionary enough to help fix this??"

Naija Intel said:

"This is Pain bruhhh. Really Heartbreaking. May we not work our asss out only for others to eat our sweat."

Talkyourtalk said:

"Guy!!! The struggle no be here. Tomorrow he's increasing Transportation fare, else, how many go survive?"

Lifeissues11 reacted:

"It's well, some of us in London we no even get anything after sending money home, paying bills and feeding. U are doing well."

Smyle said:

"There was a time when motorcyclists could afford to build their own house, oh! How the mighty have fallen."

Buddyvic said:

"And some nitw!t go still come online and say vote for APC. Chai e be like say nah ayilala go later they judge everyone for this country at last."

Aminu reacted:

"Kai! My heart dey bleed for this brother. Iran block Hormuz, fuel price jump, poor man dey suffer. Meanwhile UAE wey Iran attack still dey build $18.5B Centenary City for us. Who truly dey for Nigeria?"

Jhargo said:

"This is what the Nigerian government wants to program for all citizens, mk we Dey surfer and lick there yanch for a cup of rice doing election, and some bastardd go dey abuse yahoo, sha choose how u wan take suffer bkus this govt no really send anybody papa."

Odion said:

"Jesus See Nigeria. God Abeg help us man buy fuel 5k and get 5k 50 naira; how the man wan take chop and come go work tomorrow eh God oh abeg help us abeg God we Dey beg."

See the post below:

Keke driver clashes with passenger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Keke driver went viral online over what he said to his passenger during a heated argument.

The video showed what the Keke driver said to the passenger and how the passenger responded to his statement.

Source: Legit.ng