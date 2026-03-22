Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has claimed that he has been under pressure to contest for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat in the 2027 election

The governor made the disclosure during the visit of the state executive members to his country home in Akwanga LGA on Saturday, March 21

Governor Sule also revealed the identity of those pressuring him to contest in the election, a development that has led to mixed reactions from Nigeria

Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, has claimed that he has been under pressure to contest for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The governor made the revelation while hosting the state executive council members, led by Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe, at his residence in Gudi Country Home in the Akwanga local government area of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule says he is under pressure to contest for senator Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Governor Sule cited pressure from some stakeholders who are asking him to contest, and the need for Nasarawa North to have quality representation.

His statement reads in part:

“With all the pressure coming from our leaders, and so I don’t want them to feel offended that I have not been responding, I promise them I will contest when the time comes.”

Governor Sule disclosed that he had been planning to support one person, but had a change of mind when the person joined the call on him to contest for the position.

He went further to explain that he is consulting with stakeholders before he makes the final decision and that traditional rulers and senior politicians from Nasarawa North are also persuading him to contest for the senatorial seat.

Reactions as Sule claims being under pressure

However, the governor's claim has started generating reactions from the people of the state. Below are some of their reactions:

Mohammed Zakariyau said it is the governor's interest:

"You are interested in going and nothing else because that's your sole choice, nobody can decide your future for you, and therefore, the issue of 'under pressure from certain quarters is immaterial here'"

Cos Mafuyai projected that the governor may not perform if elected as a senator:

"People who are pressured don't perform once elected, but people who nurse the ambition into elective office and work hard to win do."

Nigerians react as Governor Sule says he is under pressure to contest Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Bem Haanya urged the governor to be wary of betrayal:

"Na so dem mount pressure on Darius Dickson Ishaku o. Groups from Southern Taraba were flocking to Government House, Jalingo, to persuade him to contest for the senatorial seat, yet on election day, they abandoned him."

Emmanuel Yohanna Allu questioned the governor's claim:

"If you want to contest, no one is stopping you, but don't use the word pressure. If I may ask, who is pressuring you?"

Longji Goro Job criticised the governor:

"One or two clowns that they normally give pocket money will tell them, 'Oga, why not go for senate,' and they will say under pressure."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Governor Sule speaks on Fubara's impeachment processes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule had dismissed worries over Rivers State impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He explained that the legal process governs the ongoing discussions, assuring APC governors amid court intervention days after the case was indefinitely adjourned.

Source: Legit.ng