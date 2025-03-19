NNPC limited has clarified the reported explosion at Port Harcourt Refinery following a fire incident on Wednesday

The national oil company described the incident as just a routine flare event with no risk to staff

The fears of an explosion at the refinery come hours after pipeline explosions and also a declared state of emergency

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has dismissed reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

In a statement by Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer revealed that the incident was a routine flare event that had been fully contained.

He assured the public that there was no risk to refinery staff, nearby communities, or the environment, BusinessDay reports.

Soneye said:

“The media and the public are urged to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false."

The clarification came after two explosions were reported at the Pipeline Manifold and Trans-Niger Pipeline in the Omwawriwa area of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government and Bodo-Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Political crises in Rivers state

The reported refinery explosion also surfaced amid heightened political tensions in Rivers State.

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, citing worsening insecurity and unresolved political crises.

The state has been embroiled in a protracted conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The crisis escalated when lawmakers loyal to Wike attempted to impeach Fubara, triggering violent clashes and the destruction of parts of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

Speaking on the crises while declaring a state of emergency, Tinubu said he attempted to broker a peace deal, but tensions have continued to simmer.

He said:

“A government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state under the 1999 Constitution as amended. In this case the head of the executive arm of the government has chosen to collapse the legislature to enable him to govern without the legislature as a despot. As it is there is no government in Rivers State.”

"In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function following their constitutional mandate."

NNPC updates Nigerians on another refinery

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said the new Port Harcourt refinery is over 90% completed.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) operates the oil plant with 60,000 barrels per day capacity and the new facility with 150,000 barrels per day capacity.

The NNPC boss disclosed that immediately after the completion, the refinery could boost sufficiency, exports and imports, and local consumption of petroleum products, especially petrol.

