A powerful blast rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Rivers State, sparking concerns among residents and authorities

Officials have yet to confirm whether the explosion resulted from sabotage, technical failure, or other factors, with no official response from NNPCL or security agencies

Speculation links the incident to recent threats by Niger Delta militant groups over political tensions, raising concerns about Nigeria’s oil output

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - A massive explosion has hit the Trans-Niger Pipeline at Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state, leaving a section of the major crude oil transport route in flames.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, March 17, has raised concerns among residents and authorities.

An explosion has rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Rivers state.

Source: Original

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and no official confirmation has been made regarding whether it resulted from sabotage, technical failure, or other factors, Vanguard reported.

Rivers explosion: Concerned authorities yet to respond

As of press time, there has been no official statement from the federal government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), or security agencies on the incident.

However, sources say emergency response teams are assessing the situation.

Fears of militant involvement

Speculation is growing that the explosion may be linked to recent threats by militant groups in the Niger Delta.

These groups had warned of possible attacks on oil installations following the Federal Government’s withholding of Rivers State’s monthly allocation due to ongoing political tensions.

The Trans-Niger Pipeline is a crucial export route, transporting crude oil to the Bonny Terminal. Any disruption could affect Nigeria’s oil output, further straining the economy.

Authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the explosion. Meanwhile, residents near the site have been urged to remain vigilant as efforts to contain the fire continue.

This is a developing story...

