Extended CCTV footage allegedly involving Baba Ijesha and Princess’ foster child has surfaced online

The clip follows his recent interview, where he denied wrongdoing and claimed a setup

Social media users are sharply divided over the reemerged footage as they shared their divided opinions

An elongated CCTV footage showing Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old foster child of comedian Princess has reemerged online, sparking widespread outrage across social media platforms.

The resurfaced video comes shortly after Baba Ijesha’s viral interview with actress Biola Bayo, where he denied sexually assaulting a minor and alleged that the incident was a setup.

Baba Ijesha’s resurfaced video stirs social media reactions. Credit: @princesscomedian, @babaijeshaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the interview, he claimed Princess invited him over with a meal including pounded yam, lobster, bush meat, and egusi soup, under the pretence of featuring in a skit.

According to him, he was asked to play a younger role alongside a teenage girl, but he alleged that several people stormed the room mid-filming and attacked him despite his explanations.

Following his release from prison and continued insistence on his innocence, the elongated footage surfaced online showing Baba Ijesha alone with the minor in a room.

This follows an earlier clip that had circulated, where he was seen repeatedly eating the girl’s finger, despite his claims of being framed.

The latest video has reignited heated debates online.

While some social media users argue that the incident was staged, many expressed deep displeasure, calling for his re-arrest and condemning his attempts to dismiss the allegations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha's CCTV footage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vitameen_b said:

"He has been doing it before, all they needed was evidence and I love the move, oloriburuku agbaya!!!"

beautebyzelfa said:

"Person wey just suppose continue his life peacefully without noise ,he still went about granting interview ,to prove wat exactly."

adeoluwadamilola_7 said:

"He said they called him over for film making and that they said they should Reharse..So now,the girl sat beside him as if being told to,might be a setup prior to the fact he has touched the girl before(allegedly)OR she sat that comfortably beside him cause they were actually Reharsing!"

okeke.aloysious said:

"Now let's break it down this video is a setup and they put the camera there but there's a reason to this video I think not to be bias it will be very good they arrest princess, what did you tell him that made him come to your house first thing was it business proposal then why is it that you're going out of the house even if you're going out of the house aren't you supposed to tell him to follow you the law does not even permit an house girl sitting down beside a visitor sometimes we make too many mistakes and we think we are right what is the house girl sitting beside the visitor doing."

koffzy_hardeydayur said:

"Am I the only one seeing this video again and get irritated 😠 cos what point is he trying to prove now???? Instead of you to move on n face your new life."

thinktankkkkk said:

"I swear to God its a clear set up, first reason, we were told shes a maid, no maid will sit on the chair when there's a guest in the house to see madam, secondly if they've been doing this before he doesn't need to talk much, lastly the camera isn't a cctv because of the height of where it is placed, this is like a TV height and its not possible to make cctv the height of a TV, cctv is always at the ceiling level, what is cctv doing inside.

"The writer said theres no sound because it is recorded from the TV, recording from TV doesn't mean there wont be sound, atleast we can hear people's voice there.. women should stop weaponizing their gender, the man has gone to prison and now the video is back online, do they want him to serve another term again? Iyabo ojo has destroyed so many lives, naira Marley, zinoleesky, baba mohbad, baba ijesha all because of social media popularity."

joel_ogbeifun said:

"This looks like a set up. Why did Princess leave the man in her house with the girl sitting on the same couch? Firstly, it looks like the girl was playing along, later she started distancing herself."

vitameen_b said:

"He has been doing it before, all they needed was evidence and I love the move, oloriburuku agbaya!!!"

king_hollar said:

"@festuschigere were they meant to tell him in the first instance, the girl has said something which raised a suspicion and for them to confirm what the girl was saying, they had to come up with a plan to get a proof. You don't expect them to inform him about what they wanted to do or were planning."

_mansurah3 said:

"@biolabayo1 I hope you understand that while this platform belongs to you, the audience is the very reason it exists. I trust that you will do the needful. I believe perhaps you did not fully consider the implications before granting that interview, and I hope you will take the necessary steps to address the concerns it has raised.

"This is a matter where there is already established evidence that was reviewed in a court of law. The individual in question was found guilty, served a jail term, and is a registered sexx offender. It is therefore deeply troubling to see such a person given a platform to deny evidence that could not be defended even in open court, and to do so without any sign of remorse. It raises a serious question: has this show lost the identity and integrity that we, your audience, have always held in high esteem? If he feels wronged, the legal system provides avenues for appeal up to the Supreme Court, where the same evidence can be reviewed. That is the appropriate channel. The court of public opinion is not a trivial matter, and I urge you to show due respect to your audience, who trust and support this platform. I am deeply concerned."

metaphor589 said:

"He don ho jail watin una want again shay make dem kpai am na watin una want dem don find am guilty he don serve him term can we all move on from this already if na real if na setvup na Only God know bringing up this matter is irritating he don serve him term already the woman way lie ontop her husband few months ago say he dey touch their children nobody dey bring am up again but this issue of like 3 years ago cos na man na him una dey bring up again."

oyinfabs_interior said:

"From my own point of view based on what I observed in the video I believe Baba Ijesha may have done something like this to that girl before, but there was no proof. Many young girls, while growing up, find it hard to prove such things to their parents. That’s why I think she told her mother, and the mother decided to set up a camera to confirm what was really happening they couldn’t just accuse him without evidence. So I believe they were trying to get proof👌👌👌."

Extended CCTV footage fuels Baba Ijesha debate. Credit: @princesscomedian, @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng