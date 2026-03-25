One Hafsatu Yusuf has given birth to quintuplets at the Murtala Specialist Hospital in Kano, n orth-west Nigeria

The Kano state government, under Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged full healthcare support for the mother and newborns

Doctors say that the odds of naturally occurring quintuplets are about one in 55 million, but the odds of identical quintuplets are incalculable

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - A Kano-based woman, Hafsatu Yusuf, has given birth to quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Legit.ng reports that quintuplets are five babies born from a single pregnancy, a rare high-order multiple birth event usually occurring through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or fertility treatments. They are typically delivered via Cesarean section (C-section) prematurely, often needing intensive care (NICU).

Kano woman Hafsatu Yusuf welcomes quintuplets at Murtala Specialist Hospital.

Source: Original

Kano woman delivers quintuplets

Spontaneous, natural conception of quintuplets is extremely rare, occurring in roughly 1 in 55 million births.

According to Daily Trust, her husband, Malam Salisu Nafiu, confirmed that the babies, three boys and two girls, were born around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The Punch also noted the delivery of the quintuplets.

Nafiu, a tricycle rider, expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery, noting that all five babies and their mother were in good health.

He added that this was his wife’s ninth delivery. Medical personnel at the hospital are providing special care to ensure the well-being of both the mother and her newborns.

Governor Abba Yusuf-led Kano State government promises to provide full healthcare for the new mother and her five newborns. Photo credit: @KanoChronicle, @babarh

Source: Twitter

Quintuplets' delivery: Kano govt steps in

Meanwhile, the Kano State government has announced that it will take full responsibility for the healthcare of the quintuplets and their mother.

Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, the public relations officer (PRO) of the state’s Ministry of Health, explained that the gesture was part of efforts to strengthen maternal and child healthcare in the state and reduce maternal and infant mortality.

He noted that the Abba Kabir-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government remained committed to supporting vulnerable families to ensure access to quality healthcare across the state.

Read more Kano news:

'Christian can become Kano governor'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari (now late), said it would not be a surprise if a Christian, one day, becomes the governor of Kano State.

Ahmad, also a one-time aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu federal constituency, Kano State, stated this while responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user.

According to Ahmad, the people of Kano State respects cultural and religious diversity.

Source: Legit.ng