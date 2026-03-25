The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has officially confirmed the receipt of Senegal’s petition

Senegal lodged a protest after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

CAF’s Appeal Board acted on Morocco’s appeal after the incidents at the AFCON 2025 final in January

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed the official receipt of the Senegalese Football Federation’s protest against a CAF verdict.

CAF Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after Morocco appealed the Disciplinary Board’s verdict on the incident during the final.

Senegal challenges CAF's decision to strip it of AFCON title. Photo by Jalal Morchidi.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal players walked off in protest on the order of PapeThiaw against the decision of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to award Morocco a penalty.

Sadio Mane restored calmness and the match continued. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and Pape Gueye scored the winner in the fourth minute of the extra time.

CAF investigated the incident and sanctioned both Senegal and Morocco proportionately, but the North African country appealed the judgment.

The CAF Appeal Board dismissed the initial verdict, awarded Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory and stripped Senegal of the title, citing articles 82 and 84.

Senegal official appeals at CAS

Senegal confirmed through a statement that it will head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports to challenge CAF’s decision and uphold its title triumph.

FSF took its time before submitting its petition, claiming it does not want to act emotionally, but instead wants to defend Senegal’s interest with calmness.

CAS confirmed it had received Senegal's petition, through a statement on its website and will set up an arbitral panel to look into the case.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms receipt of an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF, in French) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French),” the statement reads.

“The appeal concerns a CAF decision on 17 March 2026 declaring that the Senegal national team forfeited the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 and recording the Moroccan national team as the winners of the match by 3-0.

“The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON. It also requests an immediate suspension of the time limit to submit an appeal brief until the CAF decision is notified with full grounds.”

Senegal wants CAS to uphold its status as AFCON 2025 winner. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb added that the court is equipped to settle the dispute and will act swiftly because of the eagerness of the fans and the parties involved.

FSF had earlier confirmed in a statement that its team of lawyers and leaders of the federation will speak to the media on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

“This speech will allow us to present the grounds for the referral to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as well as the planned follow-up actions,” the statement reads.

CAF updates AFCON 2025 winners

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF updated the AFCON 2025 winners after its Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the title after Morocco’s appeal.

CAF updated the AFCON review page on its website, registering Morocco as the champion, Senegal as the runner-up and Nigeria in third place.

Source: Legit.ng