Nigeria's insecurity challenges have entered another level as some women have come together to form a Vigilante group in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, one of the states with a series of attacks

The group, being led by one Blessing Ngozi Emmanuel, said they took to the streets, armed with whips and ID cards in the night

They confront drug dealers, thieves and teenagers armed with cutlasses, and sometimes pistols, adding that the task has been a risky one

A group of women have formed an all-female vigilante in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, a north-central state in Nigeria. When night falls on their community, in the city of Jos, they take to the streets armed with nothing more than whips and ID cards.

The group, which is being led by Blessing Ngozi Emmanuel, noted that the task is dangerous work. The group sets out to confront drug dealers, thieves and teenagers armed with cutlasses, and sometimes pistols. But Emanuel says they're getting results.

Women form vigilante group in Plateau State Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

In an interview with Reuters, she said:

"It has reduced, even the taking of drugs has reduced. Even all this pickpocketing is still here and there, but has drastically reduced in this community."

Four years ago, such work was only done by men. But when the main vigilante commander, known as "Big Tarzan," died, the security force died with him. One member of the group, Aishat Amusa, said religious tensions had increased. As women, she says, they decided to contribute to bringing change.

She also added:

"Today, 20 Muslim and Christian women patrol together from 9 pm to 1 am. Members have been injured and threatened before. One vigilante said she was told she could be made to disappear."

The group says they operate without government support and even lack basic equipment such as torches and uniforms. Some weeks ago, they said local government officials visited, in a sign of growing interest in their work.

Reactions as Plateau women form vigilante group

Meanwhile, the interview has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Aaron Hynes commended the group's strategy:

"Whips and ID cards. The most analogue security detail in the world and somehow the most intimidating."

Adetunji Adewolu faulted the system in Nigeria:

"When the system is slow, the women step up simply. No long talk, no press conference… just action. Respect. But honestly, if citizens are now the ones chasing crime, then something bigger needs fixing. Still, these women? Solid courage."

Reactions as women form a vigilante group in Plateau Photo Credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Ask-Jerry commended the women for their bravery:

"Amazing work by these brave women keeping their community safe! Interfaith unity in action. Well done!"

Shellyas commended the women:

"I applaud these women for taking matters into their own hands. Hopefully, many more will join them in the fight. They deserve recognition for their hard work and the decline in incidents."

Tansy wrote:

"Their courageousness, wisdom, and commitment to safety are valuable too. It’s one thing to hold weapons. It’s another thing to be the weapon; to carry within yourself the resolve to create change. Great work, Ladies!"

See the video of their interview on X here:

Plateau community prepares Ramadan Iftar for Muslims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christians in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, have extended the hand of brotherhood and religious tolerance to Muslims observing Ramadan.

Throughout the month of Ramadan 2026, the Christians have been preparing meals for the Muslims to break their fast during the holy month.

Recall that the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, recently announced the Eid al-Fitr celebration day.

Source: Legit.ng