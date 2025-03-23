BREAKING: Tension as Another Explosion Hits Gas Facility In Rivers, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Rivers state - A gas explosion has occurred at the Soku oil facility in the Akuku Toru local government area of River State.
This is happening barely a week after a major explosion rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana local government area of the state.
As reported by Leadership, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) confirmed the explosion in a statement issued on Sunday, March 23, 2025, 2025.
The group’s Executive Director, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, cited reports from its network of youth volunteers across the Niger Delta region.
“An explosion accompanied by fireballs was heard and seen in the sky from the facility area, which is difficult to reach. The fire is still ongoing as of the time of this report,”
