A Nigerian man moved into his uncompleted house after his landlord reportedly increased his rent significantly

He shared a video proudly touring the incomplete building while expressing joy at becoming a landlord

The story sparked reactions online as many praised his decision to leave rent and build gradually

A Nigerian man has sparked buzz on social media after moving into his uncompleted house because his landlord reportedly increased the rent of his apartment.

In a TikTok video posted on March 24, 2026, the man expressed joy in moving into his house despite many telling him to stay in the landlord's house and endure the price increase.

A Nigerian man relocates to his uncompleted house after his landlord increased rent. Photo credit: @maureentrend/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man moves to uncompleted house after rent

Doing what he knew how to do best, the now-landlord of an uncompleted house "chose peace over pressure".

In the video, the man, beaming with a smile and happiness, gave a tour of his house. He showcased the rooms.

A Nigerian man moved into his uncompleted house after his landlord reportedly increased his rent significantly. Photo credit: @maureentrend/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking in the TikTok video, he said:

"Congratulations to me, the latest landlord in town. It hasn’t been easy. My landlord increased my rent times three. I must move. I decided to move in little by little. The God who brought me here will provide what I need to complete the house. We dies here.

Let me show you around and see what the Lord has done—moving from nobody to somebody.

This is the veranda. I just moved in today. Today, today, I moved in. Look at the parlour; I’m still arranging it. Here is the roof.

And here are the rooms. Small Small, everywhere go balance. I just dey arrange am. This is one of the rooms—na God dey run am.

Look at the other room and how it’s being arranged. Congratulations to me, it’s not easy. The God who gave me this one will give me the means to finish it. Join me in saying congratulations. I am now the latest landlord. I don comot from tenant o. I am no longer a tenant again o. See am. I am a landlord now."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to tenant moving into uncompleted house

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

innocent oboh stated:

"My brother, as you said, it is not easy. Landlord increase, your heart strengthens. Do you know how much you spend in this your house? Thank God you said that it is not easy god bless you remember you allowed now."

dougfrank2k2 commented:

"That's the best. My brother, use the money for rent start doing it little little. Congratulations."

Sharinglifeissues23 commented:

"My older brother did this too. we encouraged him. It's better than paying that rent. You don't need to wait to finish if you don't have the full fund."

Lady post video of apartment for rent

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after an agent took her to an apartment set for N1 million rent.

In a now-viral video, she lamented over the high cost of renting the apartment despite its deplorable state and the bad road to the area.

Source: Legit.ng