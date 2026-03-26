Nkechi Blessing Sunday has publicly called out Nollywood colleagues who charge high fees to feature in movies but later refuse to promote the films on their social media pages

The actress said she has no problem with actors charging millions of naira for their work, but warned that failing to promote the movie afterwards will lead to serious consequences

Her words sparked reactions online, as many social media users questioned whether actors are paid for promotion, insisting that acting fees do not automatically include advertising

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has openly criticised some of her colleagues for collecting huge fees to feature in movies but refusing to promote those films afterwards.

She expressed her frustration on Instagram, stating that such behaviour is unfair to producers who spend heavily to hire them.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday calls out actors who charge 3 million naira but refuse to promote films. Photo: nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi explained that while actors have the right to charge their worth, problems arise when they act as if they worked for free and refuse even to share the movie on their social media pages.

The actress warned that she would not tolerate such actions and would take matters to the police if anyone tried it with her.

“I am not saying you should not charge 3 million naira to be in my movie, oh yes, charge your worth. But you see, where you and I go get a problem? Na when film come out you act like say na free you come work! To even post movie for your page so your fans can watch, na war. Me and you go reach police station. So better avoid my money now to avoid stories that touch!”

Nkechi Blessing further stated that she does not pick money from trees and insisted that anyone who cannot promote a film they were paid for should stay away from her projects.

“I no Dey pluck money from tree. You cannot promote a movie you were paid heavily for, uncle/sister, GTFO. Who do you even think you are?”

Read her post below:

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@just_seyi_ade said:

"You pay me to act in your movie, still want free promotion join. Did you pay for promo? Hope say no be imisi she dey follow talk."

@StreetJury commented:

"Did they have any agreement that says she will promote the movie? If not Nkechi rest."

@swankieDiva wrote:

"You paid them to act. If you want promotion pay for it. Or ask nicely. What is this rubbish?"

@ArinzeNwaOtu reacted:

"You didn't pay them to promote your movie nau...pay another 3m if you want them to promote your movie...na act you pay for nor be promoting."

@Big4deyforyou said:

"Madam, that's not how it works. You only paid for my performance, not promotion. If I act in your movie, that's the end of my Task. If you want me to promote your movie, you will need to pay me for the promotion. period."

Nkechi Blessing Sunday calls out colleagues over failure to promote films after payment and insists such actions will not be tolerated. Photo: nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing advises women on financial independence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing urged women to prioritise financial independence over marital status.

She explained that being single does not reduce a woman's worth, but poverty can limit her ability to make decisions and live freely.

The actress noted that women should focus on building financial strength rather than allowing society to pressure them into thinking marriage is the only measure of success.

Source: Legit.ng