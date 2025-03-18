Power rotation has continued to top major discussions in the polity amid permutations for Bola Tinubu's re-election

In a significant twist, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, president-general of the Arewa Youths Forum, has cited major reasons the Northern region won't put its presidential aspiration on hold

In a trending interview, Shettima maintained that Tinubu's re-election is not guaranteed in 2027

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, President-General of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), has firmly rejected the idea of the North deferring its presidential ambition until 2031 to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

2027 presidency: Tinubu’s re-election not guaranteed, Shettima

Shettima slams Ganduje, Matawalle's proposal to delay North's presidential bid until 2031.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Minister of State (Defence), Dr Bello Matawalle, had recently said the North should forget the Presidency in 2027, but support Tinubu’s re-election and reclaim power in 2031.

Reacting, Shettima criticised the statements made by Ganduje and Matawalle, arguing that their proposal undermines the principles of democracy and regional political aspirations.

Speaking further, Shettima contended that postponing Northern presidential aspirations in favour of Tinubu’s re-election is a blatant disregard to the democratic rights of many politicians and their supporters.

Shettima said:

"The assumption that Tinubu’s re-election guarantees Northern ascendancy in 2031 is inherently flawed.

"Secondly, the statements could alienate a significant portion of the Northern population. Many Northern Nigerians may perceive this suggestion as a betrayal of their democratic rights and an acceptance of political subordination."

Significant risks: What north must do in 2027

Significant risks: What north must do in 2027

In an interview with the Vanguard, published on Tuesday, March 18, Shettima warned that backing Tinubu’s second term as a strategic move could weaken the North’s political strength, create internal divisions, and alienate Northern voters.

Instead of waiting for 2031, Shettima urges Northern political leaders to build stronger internal party structures and develop formidable candidates capable of competing against any ruling government and party.

Shettima said:

"While the proposition to support Tinubu’s re-election and aim for the presidency in 2031 may seem like a strategic calculation on the surface, it carries significant risks. The gamble ignores the complexities of Nigerian politics, potentially undermines democratic principles, and risks alienating significant segments of the Northern population. A more holistic and inclusive approach, focusing on strengthening internal party structures, identifying and nurturing viable candidates, and building wider national alliances, would offer a more robust and sustainable path to achieving the North’s presidential aspirations rather than relying on a potentially flawed and short-sighted strategy. The long-term consequences of this proposed plan need to be carefully considered before accepting it as a viable path to power."

