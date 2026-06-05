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The Israeli military has announced that a Hezbollah commander, Abdul Harb, was killed during an air strike in southern Lebanon last week.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli army alleged that Harb served in Hezbollah’s engineering unit and was involved in assembling and deploying explosives against Israeli forces operating near the border.

Breaking: Israel Declares Hezbollah Commander Dead in Lebanon After Deadly Strikes

Source: Getty Images

The military described him as a senior commander who had participated in operations against Israel since the 2006 Lebanon conflict.

“We eliminated Abdul Harb, a commander in Hezbollah’s engineering unit,” the Israeli army said, adding that he had been involved in activities targeting Israeli troops.

Israeli forces report additional strikes

The Israeli military also disclosed that its air force carried out overnight operations against what it described as a Hezbollah rocket-launching site in southern Lebanon.

According to the army, the launcher had previously been used to fire rockets towards Israeli positions, prompting the latest strike.

However, Hezbollah has not publicly confirmed Harb’s reported death or responded to the Israeli claims.

Ceasefire prospects remain uncertain

The latest developments come despite a recently announced US-mediated ceasefire arrangement between Lebanese and Israeli officials.

Fighting has nevertheless continued across parts of Lebanon, raising concerns about the durability of the truce.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem criticised the ceasefire efforts, describing the agreement as a “farce” and insisting that attacks would continue as long as Israeli military operations persist in Lebanon.

The renewed exchanges underscore the fragile security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, where tensions remain high despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore calm.

Trump lambasts Netanyahu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flared during a heated phone conversation on Monday, June 1, over Israel's military actions in Lebanon, according to sources familiar with the exchange.

The call came at a sensitive moment for Washington's diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Source: Legit.ng