The Senate has hinted at the chances of amending the Nigerian constitution after the 2027 general elections, when the 11th National Assembly resumes, ensuring that governors and presidents do not spend more than six years in office.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, made this known in a media chat on Monday, June 8, stating that he looked forward to making it a reality as soon as the 11th National Assembly resumes.

Senate leader advocates single terms for presidents and governors Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Bamidele explained that he hoped to return to the Senate in the 2027 election, and his first ambition was to push the bill for a single term of six years for governors and presidents after the current administration.

His statement reads in part:

"One of the first sets of bills that I look forward to moving, by God's grace when we come back for the 11th Senate, is a bill that will only make it possible for anyone who wants to be president or governor in any state to spend one tenure of six years."

However the video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Federal Knowledge said the move was not in the best interest of the country:

"The idea behind this isnt service to the country or state but sharing arrangement. Never proposing acts to remove the immunity clause and doing away with security vote. We need to allow the nations in Nigeria independence from this amalgamation."

Oluwaseun said the senators should consider a single term as well:

"The senate themselves should be considering that! They have turned it to a retirement home! Same annoying lawmakers who are fixed in the old ways we need new ideas in the senate."

Ihéanāchó Odenigbo said the move was gimmick:

"Smart people - So after Tinubu, others should do ONE term of 6years. lol Same thing GEJ proposed in 2014 and APC (Tinubu, Buhari and co) refused. After Tinubu’s first term, he shouldn’t contest again and maybe we can consider this one."

Ómó Ịtá Ọoduą said Tinubu will not be voted for second term:

"Good, and it has started already with Asiwaju. Tinubu is a one time president of Nigeria. Anyone hoping to bring Asiwaju back in 2027 is daydreaming after his colossal economic and security display."

Opeyemi Musibau said the move could favour current administration:

"In summary tinubu will use 4+6=10 I use to tell ppl after tinubu APC no get candidate again. Obi n Atiku will beat any other flat. So I see this as scheme to keep apc there further."

See the video of his interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng