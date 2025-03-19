An old photograph of Nyesom Wike and Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) has resurfaced, sparking widespread reactions amidst Rivers State's political crisis

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending elected officials and appointing Ibas as Sole Administrator

This marks the fifth state of emergency in Nigeria since 1999, drawing comparisons to past interventions in Plateau, Ekiti, and Boko Haram-affected states

An old photograph of Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), shaking hands with Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has surfaced online.

The image has ignited widespread reactions among Nigerians, with many speculating on its implications amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers State

The emergence of the photograph coincided with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a nationwide broadcast on March 18, 2025, Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The President cited a prolonged political crisis, which began in September 2023, as the reason for the drastic measure. Admiral Ibas was appointed to oversee the state's affairs during this period.

This declaration marked the fifth instance of a state of emergency being imposed in Nigeria since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

Previous examples include Plateau State in 2004, Ekiti State in 2006, and the Boko Haram-affected states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa in 2013.

In each case, the federal government intervened to restore order amidst crises ranging from ethno-religious violence to political instability.

Nigerians react to the photo

The resurfaced photograph of Wike and Ibas has added a layer of intrigue to the unfolding events. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions.

See the reactions below:

Eugene Eneremadu wrote on X:

“Hmmm remove Fubara and replace with Wike man and allow Wike to use the same method he used in Rivers state in 2023 in Abuja in 2027. So Apc takes over both Rivers and Abuja using Wike magic.”

Mahmoud Yakubu said:

“It’s becoming clearer now. They knew the impeachment was impossible because the chief judge was not on their side, so they decided to pass through this route. Who truly blew up the pipeline? Your guess is as good as mine.”

CC Derek wrote:

“OK I understand attrition happens to all of us eventually butttt... Wike emaciated significantly over the past few years. Na so wickedness dey do person?”

Upwardly Mobile wrote:

“Politics aside, Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) as Chief of Naval Staff paid courtesy visits on all State governors where there are naval formations. Rivers State hosts more than 5 Naval Bases. This picture was taken on one of those occasions before Ibas' retirement in 2021.”

Mr. Ikman:

“It is a hatchet plan. The Chief Judge of Rivers state was ready to thwart their impeachment game plan so they activated plan B.”

Yinka Daniel selenite also reacted:

“The suspension of Fubara, his Deputy & the 27 house assembly members by the President is a script to favour Wike. The wider implications of his indirectly ruling Rivers State & taking over the State's government machinery thru the new Administrator cannot be ruled out.”

