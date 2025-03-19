Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has shared a historical angel to the agitation going on in Rivers state

President Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns

Israel DMW shared an old newspaper narrating how a previous president sacked a governor, as he triggered netizens online

Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager, Israel Afeare, also known as Israel DMW, has quietly weighed in on the controversy following the dramatic suspension of Rivers State Governor Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara.

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu announced a state of emergency in Rivers State, sending shockwaves through the political scene.

Isreal DMW reacts to president Bola Tinubu's drama with Fubara. Credit: @isrealdmw, @asiwajubat, @sminalayifubara

In a broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu announced the immediate suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the entire Rivers State House of Assembly for six months, citing political instability..

The surprising move has sparked heated debate throughout the country, with Nigerians, including celebrities, disputing its constitutional legitimacy.

In the midst of the outrage, Israel DMW went to Instagram to deliver a history lesson.

The entertainment hypeman shared the front page of a 2004 newspaper captioned with a deep sigh, which recalls a similar case in Nigerian history.

According to the old news, this is not the first time a sitting president has exercised such executive authority.

It claimed that in May 2004, exactly one year into his second term, President Olusegun Obasanjo announced a state of emergency in Plateau State in response to fatal religious violence.

Isreal DMW shares 2004 Newspaper as he reacts to Tinubu's order. Credit: @isrealdmw

At the time, reports stated that Christian militants massacred around 600 Muslims in Yelwa, Plateau State.

Obasanjo dismissed Plateau State Governor Joshua Dariye, accusing him of failing to stop the killings.

He also suspended the state legislature and appointed Chris Ali, a retired army general, as interim administrator for six months.

See Isreal DMW’s post below:

Isreal DMW’s post on Rivers state’s state of emergency trends

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

still_wise_elect said:

"It is illegal to appoint a retired soldier isn’t saying anything now."

dannyblazze_007 wrote:

"One time you can be in problem, while another time you can be the problem."

sisi_ola24 wrote:

"No be today e don teh, until all this circle of old cargo leaders are out of the picture there won't be any correct structure in Nigeria...just imagine now."

agegeemmanuel50 said:

"FG is after you and now you’re doing the same cos you’re in power which you forcefully took for urself."

still_wise_elect wrote:

