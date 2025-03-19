Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky reflected on the current state of the country with a mix of humour and encouragement

Recall that President Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns

The self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos shared a lighthearted message with his countrymen as he sympathised with them

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has shown support to his people back home amid President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Bobrisky shares take following Tinubu's order in Rivers state. Credit: @bobrisky222, @asiwajubat, @siminalayifubara

Source: Instagram

The announcement came in a nationwide address, where he highlighted the persistent crisis, the destruction of oil pipelines by militants, and the breakdown of governance in the state.

Tinubu also suspended all elected members of Rivers state's House of Assembly and named Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as administrator to oversee the state's activities.

Tinubu stated that despite multiple interventions, the dispute between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly had weakened governance, leaving residents without the benefits of democracy.

With tensions escalating and security threats rising, the president said the extraordinary measure was necessary to restore peace and stability.

Bobrisky speaks to Nigerians amid Rivers state unrest. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrsiky reacts to the news buzz around Rivers state

The renowned crossdresser addressed his followers as "babies" as he acknowledged that he was aware of the ongoing events in Nigeria.

Bob went on to show empathy with a mix of humour by reassuring his countrymen to "keep holding on.”

He wrote:

“How is Nigeria treating you, my babies? I heard a lot is happening. Just keep holding on. Our country will be better one day.”

See his post below:

In a previous report, Bobrisky aroused reactions online with a new video where he claimed to have dated various celebrities and vowed never to return to Nigeria.

Bobrisky's heated video included plans to reveal seven celebrities with whom he allegedly had affairs with and to call out fake individuals in the entertainment industry.

In the video, Bobrisky expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian government and condemned the reported hate he received from senators and ministers.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky’s message from London

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

basseyaniebiet said:

"Why did he run? Come and stay. Survival of the fittest."

iampeppi_ wrote:

"Bob dey laugh una from the abroad,"

becky_philips_ wrote:

"You think say English people rate you stone yansh kobo you will not see for English man hand way thailand 🇹🇭 boys dey everywhere and clean from head too toe Mr bob better come back home English people no send you better come home where you make your cool cash if only you can keep your mouth short."

olayemi034 wrote:

:Make egbon self come help us fight this bad government,"

iamadesolar reacted:

"I hope bob is not on a visiting visa. Na hin go worse pass."

Falz Condemns Tinubu's actions in Rivers state

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian musician Falz has aired his shock towards President Bola Ahmed’s move against Rivers state and their governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Tinubu also suspended all elected members of Rivers state's House of Assembly and named Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as administrator to oversee the state's activities.

The Bop Daddy hitmaker asked the president some questions as he highlighted what he was not meant to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng