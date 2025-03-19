President Bola Tinubu met with the newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19.

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd), who once served as the chief of Naval Staff, reportedly arrived at Aso Rock at about 12:50 pm, with the plan to hold a meeting with the president. The meeting between the president and the military leader came hours after he was announced as an emergency measure in the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu has held a meeting with Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ibas to oversee the affairs of Rivers after declaring a state of emergency on the state. The president's decision was followed by the escalation of the political crisis in the south-south state.

In curbing the growing crisis in the state, Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and all the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of Six months.

The president then announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibasas the state's sole administrator. He was mandated to oversee governance in the state but was not expected to make any laws pending the period.

See the video of his arrival here:

State of Emergency: How Rivers crisis started

The two political titans in the state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads barely six months after the former resumed the mantle of leadership.

While Wike is no longer in office, 27 of the 30 lawmakers, led by the Martins Amaewhule are loyal to the FCT minister, a situation which give the former governor much strength in the battle against the incumbent.

Announcing the suspension of the executive and legislature on Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu recalled his efforts to restore sanity in the state and the failure of the parties involved to let peace reign.

The president in his speech also pointed out three actions of the suspended Governor Fubara, which violated the rule of law. These violations cut across constitutional breaches and leadership qualities. These are the violations as pointed out by Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng