Nigeria has placed 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory on heightened Ebola alert following renewed outbreaks in East and Central Africa

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) warned that international travel, porous borders, and trade routes have raised the risk of importation

Although no case has been confirmed in Nigeria, health authorities stress that rapid detection and preparedness are critical to preventing spread

The federal government has identified 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as areas at high or moderate risk of Ebola importation following renewed outbreaks in parts of Africa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced on Thursday that states across the country have been placed on heightened alert amid fears of cross-border transmission.

Nigeria strengthens Ebola preparedness as 21 states and the FCT face high importation risk. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, confirmed that Nigeria currently has no confirmed Ebola case linked to the ongoing outbreak in East and Central Africa. However, he warned that increasing regional transmission has significantly elevated the country’s importation risk.

“The risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria is high because of international travel, regional population movement, porous borders, and extensive trade networks,” he said.

High-risk states identified

According to the NCDC, the following states were classified as high-risk due to international airports, porous land borders, and active travel and trade routes:

Lagos

FCT

Rivers

Kano

Enugu

Borno

Akwa Ibom

Cross River

Taraba

Adamawa

Moderate-risk states listed

The NCDC also listed the following states as moderate-risk, requiring sustained surveillance and preparedness measures:

Ogun

Nasarawa

Kaduna

Plateau

Kogi

Niger

Jigawa

Katsina

Bauchi

Ebonyi

Abia

Bayelsa

Rising Ebola cases in Africa

Mr Idris explained that the classification followed a fresh dynamic risk assessment conducted in response to rising Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Health authorities in both countries have reported 1,077 suspected cases and 247 deaths, with persons aged 14 to 45 years accounting for most infections.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments. This makes rapid detection, isolation, contact tracing, infection prevention, and supportive care critical to containing infections.

Symptoms and transmission

The NCDC warned that Ebola symptoms closely resemble those of malaria and Lassa fever, increasing the risk of delayed detection and possible transmission. The agency stressed that Ebola is not airborne and spreads mainly through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals.

Preparedness measures

The NCDC urged state governments to:

Activate emergency mechanisms

Strengthen surveillance at airports and border points

Prepare isolation facilities

Protect frontline workers with adequate equipment

States have been directed to submit readiness reports within 72 hours and immediately report any suspected Ebola case, unusual fever clusters, or high-risk exposure incidents.

Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014 after an infected Liberian-American traveller arrived in Lagos, triggering one of the country’s most significant public health emergencies in recent history.

Bundibugyo strain spreads in Africa, raising Nigeria’s risk of cross‑border transmission. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global health emergency

Legit.ng earlier reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), describing the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

The rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has already claimed 220 suspected lives, with cases spreading across borders into Uganda.

Source: Legit.ng